On the night of his surprising victory as the new strong mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade said that he was going to do a lot of “listening” for new ideas to improve our city.

Here’s our contribution.

Bring back Ski Broadmoor: This is a nostalgic and personal favorite. And maybe a fantasy. We loved it years ago when residents of Colorado Springs could take a short drive across town and go skiing at Ski Broadmoor on the mountainside slopes above the hotel.

There was a chairlift, ski rentals, manmade snow, and a colorful lodge with food and drink. It was the perfect place for Colorado Springs children of all ages to learn to ski and prepare for bigger challenges later at ski resorts in the high country.

We know it will be tough and there will be steep insurance costs. The old Ski Broadmoor site may not be available. Some form of public-private financing could be required to pay for it. If you make it happen — it would be wonderful.

Front Range passenger trains: We love to ride trains, and in addition, political leaders up and down the thickly populated Front Range urban corridor (from Pueblo through Colorado Springs and Denver to Fort Collins and Greeley) are working hard to get passenger train service.

The Front Range of Colorado is one of the few thickly populated urban corridors in the United States that does not have passenger train service. For instance, a passenger train runs from Eugene, Ore., through Portland to Seattle and on to Canada. Even New Mexico (Albuquerque to Santa Fe) has an in-state passenger train called the RailRunner.

With solar panels and windmills taking the place of coal-fired power plants, fewer coal trains are running through Colorado, and that makes room on the tracks for passenger trains. Also, the federal government will assume a high percentage of the costs.

It will be a huge boost for Front Range passenger train service if the new mayor embraces it publicly and strongly.

Signature streets. This idea is right out of the city’s Master Plan. Everyone loves those beautiful streets close to downtown which, in the early 20th century, were enhanced with beautiful, landscaped street medians filled with grass, trees, and, in the summer, lovely flower beds.

Streets such as North Nevada Avenue. North Cascade Avenue and East Platte Avenue currently have these attractive amenities. Why not extend this idea of making our major streets as attractive as possible out of the downtown area and into the outlying sections of the city?

One way to achieve this would be to line our major streets with historic-looking streetlights. Another touch would be to have wrought-iron benches and historic-looking bus stops from one end of the major street to the other.

This idea has already been implemented on North Tejon Street, where historic-looking streetlights have been installed through downtown and north through the Old North End to Penrose Hospital.

City Council has already endorsed this idea by adopting the Master Plan. We spend a lot of time driving and walking on our major streets. Let’s make them as attractive as we can.

Landmark buildings: Property owners who think they live in historic or architecturally significant homes (or own historic places of business) can apply to the U.S. government or the state of Colorado to be listed on the National Register or the Colorado Register of Historic Places.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The process is difficult and takes time, however, and some local properties are historically significant, yet do not quite qualify at the national or state level.

Unlike many other cities, Colorado Springs does not have its own local procedure for honoring historic and architecturally significant properties. A city landmarks program would allow local property owners to apply to have their home or place of business declared a Colorado Springs landmark.

The city already has an appropriate agency to carry out this process. The Historic Preservation Board, which approves new buildings and renovations in the city’s historic Old North End, could easily review and approve applications for Colorado Springs landmark status.

A small bronze plaque would be attached to the exterior wall of approved properties next to the front door to indicate the property’s landmark status. The plaque would not be very visible from the street and thus would not change the appearance of the neighborhood. But visitors to the home or building would learn of its historic significance.

Allowing property owners to “landmark” their home or place of business will increase their pride of ownership and encourage them and future owners to maintain the current historic and architectural significance of the property.

Neighborhood entryway signs: Only about six neighborhoods in Colorado Springs have entryway signs. They are the Old North End, Broadmoor, Old Colorado City, Patty Jewett, Skyway and Pleasant Valley.

We think every neighborhood should have one or two (or more) entryway signs on major arterial streets leading into the neighborhood so that motorists will know where they are. The signs should vary in design and style as appropriate for the particular neighborhood.

Neighborhood entryway signs will make it easier to get around Colorado Springs as well as greatly increase neighborhood spirit and identity.

Higher education center: We are Olympic City USA, America the Beautiful City, City of Champions, City of Museums, Pikes Peak City, and much more. We have also become a major center for higher education.

The Air Force Academy and Colorado College are highly ranked and prestigious national institutions of higher education. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak State College are flourishing as decidedly successful state institutions. The region also boasts a number of technical and religious colleges.

Well over 30,000 college-level students are studying here, not to mention all the training and education programs at Fort Carson. There are already in place some collaborative and coordinating processes to harness these schools. But even more can be done, and the mayor might designate an annual project to get these diverse institutions focused on helping to solve a local challenge — such as designing low-cost housing, or planning a Colorado Springs waterfront project, or boosting the efforts of nonprofits such as the Springs Rescue Mission.

Think of all the faculty, staff and student energy and creative talent these institutions, working together, could provide. Then, Mr. Mayor, put them to work.

Cybersecurity Center: UCCS already houses an important center for cybersecurity training and research. The city should capitalize on this — working with the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and encouraging more elective courses in this field in local high schools. Cybersecurity can attract more businesses focused on this challenge and related artificial intelligence projects.

Mayor Mobolade, you are the most visible public figure throughout our city. You are the convener-in-chief. You occupy what Teddy Roosevelt called the “bully pulpit.” More than anyone else, you may be able to provide vision and help set the agenda.

Just remember — you can’t do everything at once.

News columnists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about national and Colorado politics.