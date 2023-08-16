Colorado Springs sales tax collections fell again in July, which a city official says reaffirms the need for financial belt-tightening measures the city took a few months ago to offset volatility in the key revenue source.

The city's sales tax, which is levied on the purchase of TVs, motor vehicles, appliances, building materials and other items, generated $22.2 million in July, a 1.7% decline from the same month a year ago, according to a Colorado Springs Finance Department report released this week.

It's the second time in the last three months that sales tax collections have fallen on a year-over-year basis; revenues also fell 6.3% in May, which was a first for the city in the three-year, post-COVID-19 pandemic period.

At the same time, sales tax collections were generally weak in late 2022 and during the first few months of 2023 leading up to May's decline — increasing by 1.4% or less.

Colorado Springs relies on its sales tax to finance a little more than half of its general fund budget, which pays for basic city services. After revenues began to slow, the city implemented a series of cost-saving measures, Charae McDaniel, the city's chief financial officer, said last month.

Those measures included a three-month delay in hiring for open positions and restrictions on non-emergency spending, which she said were intended as prudent steps to bring city expenses back in line with sales tax revenues that were falling short of estimates.

On Wednesday, McDaniel reiterated that nothing has changed in the city's strategy and the latest sales tax report, which she called disappointing, underscores the need to closely monitor city spending.

"It is consistent with the ups and down we've been seeing and the volatility that we anticipate for the remainder of the year," she said of July's sales tax report.

"It does not change the very modest ... non-emergent spending (restrictions) for our departments and we are continuing the three-month hiring delay," McDaniel added. "Those actions are staying in place for the remainder of the year as we ride out the bumpiness in the sales tax revenue."

That bumpiness has shown up in key retail sectors tracked by the city.

For example, tax revenues from the sale of building materials — from which the city captures millions of dollars each year — totaled $3.5 million in July, down a hefty 18.5% from the same month a year ago, the Finance Department report shows.

Housing industry members and economists generally have blamed higher mortgage rates for a slowdown in home construction, which has led to a decline in sales tax revenues from building material purchases.

Likewise in July, sales tax revenues from the sale of furniture, appliances and electronics totaled $1.5 million, down 3% year-over-year. Fewer homes being built means fewer purchases of items to stock those homes.

Other retail sectors tracked by the city that showed a decline in sales tax revenues in July were business services, 9.1%; medical marijuana, 5.6%; utilities, 5.1%; auto dealers, 2.3%; and department and discount stores, 2.1%.

Retail categories with gains in July included grocery stores, 29.4%; restaurants, 8.9%; hotels and motels, 6%; auto repair and leases, 4.8%; and clothing stores, 0.1%.

Other highlights of the Finance Department report showed:

• Year-to-date sales tax revenues now total just shy of $113 million, a 0.3% dip when compared with the same period in 2022.

• In July, the use tax — levied on equipment and machinery purchases made outside Colorado Springs for use inside the city — totaled $993,642, down 1% from the same month last year. Year-to-date use tax revenues now total $5.2 million, up 7.1% from the same time in 2022.

• The city's separate tax on hotel rooms and rental cars, which is generally considered a measure of tourist activity, totaled $1.3 million in July, up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. The tax has generated $4.5 million so far in 2023, down 0.5% from the same time last year.