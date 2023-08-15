Nothing says comfort food louder than ooey-gooey mac and cheese. And now there is a new spot in the Springs dedicated to giving you your fill of cheese-y goodness.

Kerry Mand has opened I Heart Mac and Cheese, 12229 Voyager Parkway, Suite 120, a Florida-based chain.

Mand is not new to the fast-food business. Her family owned a Domino’s pizza franchise for more than 40 years.

“I’m excited to be (the) first franchise owner in the Springs for this new concept,” she said on the first day I Heart Mac and Cheese opened.

The restaurant is set up with a cafeteria-style food line to build your own mac bowl.

You go down the counter to select a base (pasta, broccoli, cauliflower or quinoa), then a sauce, add a protein, mix in some veggies and select a cheese for the topping. Prices vary depending on the protein choice. You can also build your own grilled cheese sandwich. There are signature bowls and grilled cheese choices if you’d rather not dream up your own adventure.

When asked which was a best seller at the eatery, Mand instantly said, “The Best of Both Worlds (signature bowl).”

For $14.50, this menu choice gets you a thick slice of buttery toasted sourdough bread, topped with mac and cheese, juicy braised short rib, barbecue sauce, white cheddar, aged cheddar and topped with another toasted sourdough bread slice. Tater Tots and tomato soup dipper included.

Hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Details: 719-358-9054, iheartmacandcheese.com

Bus rally

Head to Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave., for Buses at the Brewery 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26 to see a lineup of iconic Volkswagen buses. Keep the German vibe going with the breweries Red Baron Octoberfest brew and a footlong brat special.

There will be cue available from Bristol’s food truck, Spark Beer+BBQ, too. Festivities include the strong stein competition, a tie-dye station and live music.

You can vote for your favorite bus in the People’s Choice awards. Have your own classic VW bus to show off? Email [email protected] for entry information.

Dinner series and sushi bar

Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has announced two new dining options: Silk Road Owner’s Table Dinners and The Latino Sushi Bar.

“Where food & culture meet, and the conversations begin,” is the Ambli tagline and co-owners Kelly Morrison and Pariza Mehta, with Ricardo Morffin, executive chef, intend to get those conversations underway with these two new dining experiences.

• Silk Road Owner’s Table Dinners are at 6:15 p.m. monthly starting Aug. 31.

“This is not a traditional tasting table,” said Morrison. “All 12 guests at the chef’s table dine at the same time. Pariza and I will be engaged with the group throughout the dinner.”

They will talk about the history of the Silk Road and why they think it’s apropos for Ambli. The term Silk Road actually represents a network of trade routes across Eurasia. Merchants brought many varying cultures together to exchange goods, ideas and food traditions. The menu at Ambli is already like tasting your way along the Silk Road.

These dinners take a deeper dive into these cultural flavors. Cost is $165 for 10-13 tastings prepared by Morffin. To make reservations email [email protected]

• The Latino Sushi Bar will be a weekly tasting 6-8 p.m. starting Aug. 30 at the restaurant’s chef table.

“There is a large influence of Asian culture in Latin America, primarily Peru and Brazil,” said Morrison. “We thought it would be fun to incorporate some of the Latin flavors in our sushi tasting menu.”

Cost is $120 for 10 tastings. For $50 add a premium sake, tequila or wine pairing. Details: 719-308-5579, amblidenver.com/ambli-colorado-springs

Home, sweet home

Early Connections Learning Centers is bringing back the popular Gingerbread and Jazz Gala 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The festivities will be held at The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. Cost is $125, which includes sweet and savory bites, complimentary drinks and signature cocktails, live musical performances, dancing and the Gingerbread Masterpiece challenge and showcase.

New this year at the gala is a pre-party VIP Dinner in the Deco Lounge at 5 p.m. For $250 you get a five-course dinner with wine pairings and hear a special musical guest. Limited seating. Tickets at tinyurl.com/bddjmvb

