There are treasures out there — if you know what to look for.

Rodan A. Miera found a “super rare” Smashing Pumpkins shirt for $3 that he sold for $800. His dad, Brandon A. Miera, came across an original “Joseph the Dreamer” book cover illustration by “the great Gordon Laite” that he bought for $5 at a thrift store and he said is valued at over $10,000.

Since Rodan was a kid — he’s now 21 and Brandon is 48 — he and his father have been self-proclaimed “flea market rats,” searching through flea markets for vintage collectibles; they later extended their search to thrift stores, estate sales and other sites. They’ve sold some of their finds online — on eBay, Depop, Poshmark and more — and elsewhere, and in June they fulfilled their dream of opening a brick-and-mortar location.

That location is a unique, UFO-shaped building off of North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs — “one of the coolest buildings in town,” Brandon says. “When we got a chance to lease this building, we jumped at the chance.”

While it looks like a spaceship on the outside, it feels like a cave inside, he said. Thus the name for the business, Culture Cave Vintage Goods.

The building was once home to Alexander Film & Video Services, the remnants of the storied Alexander Film Co. that at one point, when based on North Nevada Avenue, operated one of the largest movie studios in the world. Most recently the building housed Clutter Thrift Boutique.

While Culture Cave, like a thrift store, sells used goods, it’s not a thrift store but is a source of “quality nostalgic goods,” Brandon says. The store, he says, specializes in everything from vintage rock/rap T-shirts to collectible comic books, old school toys and “awesomely obsolete electronics.”

It’s all, he said, about stirring up fond memories — a game you played as a kid, an unusual lamp you remember from your grandmother’s house. “You look at something like that,” he said, indicating a rock T-shirt, "and you’re like, ‘Oh, man, I went to that concert. I was at that show.'”

Furthering that nostalgia, Culture Cave will have a presence at Springs Retcon, Oct. 7-9 at Great Wolf Lodge, billed as "a weekend of arcades, pinball, consoles, D&D, tabletop, slot cars, cartoons and everything else you love about the '70s, '80s & '90s!"

In its first few months, the store, Brandon says, has seen "a good mix of all kinds of people. Some people are just curious, they see the store and they’re like, ‘Oh, what’s that, let’s go see what’s going on over here.’ Other people know what we do and they come in looking for something specific like a rock shirt or a specific toy or record or comic book. Then we get other people who come in and just want to look around and see what catches their eye.”

Father and son have separate interests when it comes to their vintage pursuits. “I am the clothing guy,” Rodan says, while his dad is more into the toys, comics and electronics. “But,” he says, “I’m learning a little bit more about that stuff too. We’re teaching each other.”

It’s awesome, he said, working side by side with his dad. “It’s like working with your best friend.”

Rodan mostly manages the store; Brandon, who has kept his day job as a graphic design manager at an industrial sign company, comes in during the last hours on weekdays and also takes over on Saturdays.

“It’s very rewarding,” Brandon says of Rodan, “just to come here and see his smiling face.”