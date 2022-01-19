The hurricane force winds that blew through town in December cost Colorado Springs Utilities an estimated $3 million largely in staff time to repair and restore power.
The winds brought down 248 wires, for a total 6.2 miles of line, 101 wooden power poles and five wooden poles carrying high voltage lines among other damage, a Utilities' presentation on Wednesday showed.
Crews worked for six days to restore power during the outage that affected about 47,000 customers at its peak with help from crews from Denver, Boulder, Alamosa and Fountain.
In the wake of the storm, Utilities is analyzing the grid to see where it could make updates to infrastructure to prevent outages across large areas of town. For example, staff are going to look at whether wooden poles need to be replaced with steel poles or placed underground to reduce the risk of power outage to large areas, said Bob Atkins, manager of electric operations and engineering. The vulnerability and age of the infrastructure will also play a role, he said.
"We are going to look at criticality or probability of failure," he said.
During the storm, five wooden poles carrying high voltage lines came down and those were replaced with wooden poles to restore power to customers quickly, he said. Those poles will be part of the larger analysis for infrastructure upgrades.
Many of the outages that residents saw were caused by trees that Utilities would not normally consider a direct risk to the lines. Many fell across alleys and would have also broken a steel or concrete pole, he said.
Compared to a similar strength windstorm in 2017, the Utilities infrastructure fared far worse. The earlier storm broke 63 poles, the 23 pole cross arms and eight transformers — infrastructure that was repaired over four days, he said. Last month, the winds took down more than 100 poles, 183 pole cross arms and 33 transformers.
This time, Utilities worked to manage the storm differently, by preparing ahead of time and sending out crews to start working while the wind was still blowing. Staff members couldn't work in bucket trucks but they could start assessments and ground work, Atkins said.
Utilities asked for assistance from other crews the day after the storm, who were able to help because other communities didn't see the extensive damage that hit Colorado Springs, particularly areas in downtown, the Old North End, Patty Jewett, Roswell and Kitty Hawk neighborhoods.
Labor and equipment costs of the storm will be covered through the Utilities operations and maintenance budget, he said. Utilities is decreasing rates in February despite the storm, he noted.
Utilities is working on updates to electric meters that will alert staff to power outages, Atkins said. Right now, customers must still alert Utilities to outages, he said. The updates to the meters are underway and should be complete in 2024, spokeswoman Natalie Watts said.
Those updates will tie into an improved online power outage map, Atkins said.