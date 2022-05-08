Colorado Springs Utilities touted plans in January to build a high-speed internet network that would reach every neighborhood and help bridge the digital divide. But as the market for fiber-optic services has gotten more competitive in town, experts say the project could carry more risk.

Under the proposal, Utilities would build out the fiber-optic network, then lease unused capacity to a private provider who would then enter the market to compete against existing companies such as Comcast and CenturyLink and new players such as Underline and MetroNet.

Utilities officials say they need to update the existing fiber-optic network to efficiently operate public infrastructure and that contracting with a private company to lease extra space on the updated network will cover the cost. Some experts say Utilities may not need to build its own network and may be depending on a contractor to pay for the system in a market where some businesses are likely to fail.

Nationwide, utility-owned telecommunications systems for internal use are common, with 80% of electrical utility-sector providers owning their own network, said Joy Ditto, president and CEO of the American Public Power Association. Electricity providers need more reliability in communications than large telecommunication companies provide and started putting in their own telecommunications systems in the 1940s, she said.

Updated fiber-optic networks will become more critical to balance the demands of new technology, such as electric cars, Ditto said. Utilities without their own fiber networks tend to be quite small, she said.

Colorado Springs Utilities said they need to update the existing fiber-optic network because, as electricity generation becomes more distributed through solar panels, Utilities staff will need more control over the flow of electric current, officials said.

"There are going to be many, many, many ways for us to move electrons," CEO Aram Benyamin said. "We need to be able to have visibility to our distribution system, which we don’t have right now."

Utilities plans to spend $270 million-$600 million over six years to put in 2,000 miles of fiber-optic lines to connect all its infrastructure and go by every residence in town.

Ting, an internet service provider, has contracted with Utilities to pay $593 million over 25 years to lease extra fiber space, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Google Fiber also has expressed interest in leasing the system, which could further offset costs.

Utilities estimates building the system to accommodate a tenant only added 20%-30% of additional cost, said Brian Wortinger, Utilities’ fiber-optic and telecommunication enterprise manager. The model Utilities is relying on was pioneered by the city of Huntsville, Ala., the contested future home of Space Command, which is currently based in Colorado Springs.

If Ting were to default on its payments, the company would owe Utilities a large amount of money within 90 days, and if the company filed for bankruptcy, Utilities could go after the company's assets, Benyamin said. Utilities would then seek another contractor, and it expects interest from other companies would be high.

However, Jonathan Chaplin, who heads the U.S. communications industry team for London-based New Street Research, said it is nonsense for Colorado Springs Utilities to argue that it needs to own its own network.

“That is like saying they need to build their own vans because they need vans to provide service,” Chaplin said. "... It is infinitely more cost-effective for the utility to use somebody else’s network than building its own, even though they own the poles and conduit. They are far better off to lease access to the infrastructure than build the network itself.”

Chaplin also noted that Colorado Springs Utilities may be overpaying for the build and depending on a contractor to succeed in a highly competitive market. Underline Infrastructure and MetroNet announced plans since October to build fiber-optic networks across the city. Comcast and Lumen Technologies' CenturyLink unit also are expanding and upgrading their local networks.

In a market with three or more fiber providers, no one makes money, Chaplin said.

Ray Gifford, former chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, said he expected that, in the short term, all the companies would cut prices and improve service, but in the long term "you will have financial ruin where most will be losers.”

“I worry about the municipal utility subsidizing the competitive broadband service on the backs of the electric ratepayers," he said.

Wortinger pushed back on the idea that Utilities could use another network, because no other company is going to connect to all of Utilities infrastructure, such as transformers. Leasing space on another network also would be less secure.

Utilities worked to pick a tenant that is likely to succeed, Wortinger said. Ting was the obvious choice because of the financial stability of the its parent company, Tucows. Ting also has a strong track record and good customer service, he said.

Utilities worked with The Broadband Group to identify potential tenants through a closed process, as allowed under city rules. The process was necessary because of the highly competitive nature of the telecom industry, Wortinger said.

"Incumbents in markets do everything in their power to prevent anyone else from entering that market," he said.

Chaplin also critiqued the potential price of the Colorado Springs Utilities network.

“Six hundred million dollars seems expensive for a network (serving a city the size of Colorado Springs)," Chaplin said. "They will be spending about $2,400 per home passed; the cost should be about half of that or less. The cost of upgrading the existing network is probably about $1,000 per home passed for Lumen and $100 for Comcast (their network is more advanced).”

Wortinger said Utilities has an expensive build because 80% of it is underground and materials' costs have escalated. To help protect ratepayers, Utilities factored inflation into its contract with Ting, so as costs rise, Ting will pay more, he said. The project is expected to be largely funded by cash on hand and it is not expected to affect rates, Utilities officials said.

Ting could have a market advantage because Utilities is building the network and it will not have the same permitting hurdles that other companies will face, said Adrian Moore, vice president of policy for the Reason Foundation, a libertarian public-policy research nonprofit.

"It is mucking with the private market to save taxpayer money," he said.

Even with its advantage, Ting's potential price point of $89 for 1-gigabit-per-second services per month, which it charges in Centennial, is higher than others. Underline said it plans to offer 1 gigabit-per-second service for $65 a month. MetroNet charges $69.95 a month for 1 gigabit-per-second service, according to its website.

If Ting can't attract enough customers because of its higher price, the company could leave, and that is a risk for the city, Moore said. But it is not as risky as Colorado Springs Utilities trying to sell broadband directly, which has a high failure rate, he said.

As the market has gotten more competitive, Colorado Springs Utilities has plowed forward with plans and recently completed the open-bid process for the construction of the network that came in on par with what Utilities was expecting, Wortinger said. Utilities said the price will be $45 million-$100 million a year.

The estimates include services from The Broadband Group, the contractor that helped with Utilities' selection of Ting. The Broadband Group, which also worked with Huntsville, is expected to stay involved with project management such as hiring inspectors and providing training to Utilities employees.

Utilities could pay The Broadband Group up to $73 million for the work on the project, but the company will only get paid as they complete each task, Benyamin said, adding that Utilities did not go through an open-bid process for the services The Broadband Group is planning to provide, because it is the most qualified company in the industry.

Huntsville Utilities paid The Broadband Group $6.6 million for its services, said Joe Gehrdes, spokesman for the public utilities provider. The numbers are not directly comparable, because costs have escalated over time, Huntsville is a smaller community, and Colorado Springs may have contracted for more services.

Huntsville's network cost $110 million to build, more than the agency initially estimated, Gerhrdes said. Broadband Communities magazine reported in 2017 that Huntsville expected to spend $70 million.

Huntsville underestimated the amount of infrastructure that would need to be replaced, such as telephone poles, to allow for the installation of fiber, he said. The agency was in a bit of a hurry and that contributed to the underestimate.

"If we had to do over again, we would have been more careful about those estimates and evaluating all," Gerhrdes said. However, he said the cost overruns did not affect rates.

Colorado Springs Utilities should be able to avoid some of those mistakes, because it is working with the same consultant.

"(The Broadband Group) should have all the information needed to avoid some of the things that we didn’t plan for," Gerhrdes said.

Wortinger said that so far, Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure is in better shape than Huntsville's was, and he expects the first lease payment from Ting to come in before the end of the year.