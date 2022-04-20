Colorado Springs Utilities residents will see natural gas rates decline in May, but not as much as expected because of the volatile natural gas market.
The average residential bill is expected to decline from $274 per month to $260 per month or about 5%, Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager, told the Utilities board Wednesday. Some residents may see a larger decline, because they will be using less natural gas to heat their homes.
Residents will see lower bills because the agency is paying off $144 million unexpectedly spent on a cold snap in February 2021 that sent natural gas rates soaring.
Utilities had projected double the decrease, but was unable to achieve it because of the high price of natural gas. The commodity is expected to cost more than average over the summer because of the global market.
The volatility is driven by Russia's war with Ukraine, domestic inflation and U.S. exports overseas that continue to place pressure on supply, Shirola said. Utilities projects natural gas prices could outpace this winter's peak next winter, as well.
"We are in some ways at the mercy of the market," Utilities Chairman Wayne Williams said.
The board members also serve as Colorado Springs City Council and will vote to approve the natural gas rate change later this month. The staff is recommending that electric rates stay stable for now.
The high natural gas prices contributed to a higher need for Utilities assistance last year, with the agency's in-house aid program providing more than $1 million in assistance, said April Speake, community relations lead.
She expects need for residential assistance to grow given the rapid inflation and other market conditions.
"Budgets are being strapped in every area," she said.
She encouraged residents to seek help early rather than allowing unpaid bills to turn into a situation a household can't recover from.
Residents can call 719-448-4800 for assistance.