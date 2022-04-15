Colorado Springs Utilities officials reviewed options for increasing the CEO's pay Friday morning, before Aram Benyamin told them he was not interested in a raise later in the day.

"I respectfully request no action be taken to increase my salary," Benyamin said in an email. "I'm honored and feel privileged to serve our community and that is my primary motivation as the CEO of this outstanding organization."

The raise would have been Benyamin's first after several tumultuous years during which the organization went through pandemic, rising fuel prices and a higher rate of employee departures last year.

Benyamin earns $480,002 annually, a salary that was set in 2018 when he was hired, Renee Adams, Utilities Human Resources general manager, told the agency's personnel committee Friday. He also receives a company car and cellphone, she said. The personnel committee is a subset of the Utilities board, which is also the Colorado Springs City Council.

Benyamin was hired at the same pay rate as former CEO Jerry Forte, Utilities Board Chairman Wayne Williams said. The review of the CEO's salary was part of a study that included positions at many senior levels. The board only reviews the CEO's salary and so it was only data presented to them, Williams said.

The personnel committee reviewed options for increasing CEO pay from $493,537 up to $608,961, based on market research of CEO compensation at private and public utilities presented by representatives of Gallagher, a third-party consultant.

A raise to $493,537 would bring Benyamin's pay in line with the average pay CEOs are receiving at comparable utilities, said Mike Verdoorn, a consultant with Gallagher. Another option could be to increase the salary by the same percentages that other Utilities' staff members received each year since 2019 for either cost of living or merit increases. Those options could bring the salary to about $525,000, the presentation showed.

A final option would be to bring Benyamin's pay in line with the 60th percentile for pay at comparable utilities because Utilities targets that range for other positions. The option would bring the CEO's pay up to $608,961, the presentation showed.

Verdoorn recommended that Utilities increase Benyamin's pay to $493,537, in line with the average.

The committee did not express a consensus about a possible raise.

The discussions about a raise follow the board expressing concern about high turnover, particularly among executive leadership. The high turnover happened amid the national Great Resignation that has seen millions of people leave their jobs.

The organization had a turnover rate of 13.7% in 2021; the rate previously had ranged between 7.4% and 9.5%, spokesman Steve Berry said previously. The organization employs about 2,000 people.

Benyamin said previously some of the turnover has been driven in part by a competitive environment for employees as people depart for higher pay and opportunities to work completely from home.

Utilities has also had to institute substantial rate hikes last year and into this year, mostly due to the high price of natural gas. The community is still paying off the $105 million Utilities spent unexpectedly on gas during a cold snap in February 2021.