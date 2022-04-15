Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin could see his first raise following several tumultuous years for the organization including the pandemic, rising fuel prices and a higher rate of employee departures last year.

Benyamin currently earns $480,002 annually, a salary that was set in 2018 when he was hired, Renee Adams, Utilities Human Resources general manager, told the agency's personnel committee Friday. He also receives a company car and cellphone, she said. The personnel committee is a subset of the Utilities board, which is also Colorado Springs City Council.

Benyamin was hired at the same pay rate as former CEO Jerry Forte, Utilities Board Chairman Wayne Williams said.

The personnel committee reviewed options for increasing CEO pay from $493,537 up to $608,961, based on market research of CEO compensation at private and public utilities presented by representatives of Gallagher, a third-party consultant.

A raise to $493,537 would bring Benyamin's pay in line with the average pay CEOs are receiving at comparable utilities, said Mike Verdoorn, a consultant with Gallagher. Another option could be to increase the salary by the same percentages that other Utilities' staff members received each year since 2019 for either cost of living or merit increases. Those options could bring the salary to about $525,000, the presentation showed.

A final option would be to bring Benyamin's pay in line with the 60th percentile for pay at comparable utilities because Utilities targets that range for other positions. The option would bring the CEO's pay up to $608,961, the presentation showed.

The committee did not seem to express a consensus about a possible raise. The personnel committee will make a recommendation to the Utilities board, which is responsible for setting the CEO's pay and compensation.

Utilities board member Nancy Henjum asked to see the salary schedule for other Utilities' executives that is also under review to help inform a decision. Board members Williams, Randy Helms, Yolanda Avila and Tom Strand also attended.

"I would feel more informed if we had the whole picture," Henjum said.

The discussions about a raise follow the board expressing concern about high turnover, particularly among executive leadership. The high turnover happened amid the national Great Resignation that has seen millions of people leave their jobs.

The organization had a turnover rate of 13.7% in 2021; the rate previously had ranged between 7.4% and 9.5%, spokesman Steve Barry said previously. The organization employs about 2,000 people.

Benyamin said previously some of the turnover has been driven in part by a competitive environment for employees as people depart for higher pay and opportunities to work completely from home.

Utilities has also had to institute substantial rate hikes last year and into this year, mostly due to the high price of natural gas. The community is still paying off the $105 million Utilities spent unexpectedly on gas during a cold snap in February 2021.