The Colorado Springs Utilities board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a new dedicated fund to purchase new water rights and water infrastructure.
Utilities Policy Advisory Committee Chairman Gary Burghart made the case for a dedicated fund of $40 million last month to address numerous challenges facing the community such as the arid climate, ongoing drought, climate change and intense competition for water rights. He spoke to the board again this month, saying that Utilities needed to be as sensitive to the water rights market as it has ever been.
"We are going to ask that you share our sense of urgency," he said.
The newly created fund will allow Utilities to move faster to purchase water rights that come available, said Pat Wells, water resources and demand management general manager.
"We may get a phone call and we have a limited time to lock in the deal and commit to a deal and if we aren't timely in that manner that water rights seller will move on to someone else," he said. Some of those other buyers are private investors, Burghart said.
Previously some water-rights purchases have required delaying or pausing other projects, Wells said. The new fund will carry over from year to year and allow other projects to move on schedule.
Water rights vary greatly in price depending on seniority and locations. Older water rights are less likely to be shut off in times of drought. For example, rights can cost between $6,500 an acre-foot to $50,000 an acre-foot, Wells said. The average value of a Utilities' water right is $25,000 an acre-foot. An acre-foot of water amounts to an acre of land under 1 foot of water.
Utilities preference is not to buy water rights outright, a practice known as buy-and-dry, but to come to water sharing agreements with farmers, that can leave water in agriculture during some years and divert it to Colorado Springs when it is needed, Wells said.
The main source of revenue for the fund will be new fees on construction separate from an existing tap fee. The new water resource fees were approved in November and have been phased in this month. A new single-family home will owe about $2,900 in water resource fees starting this month, and next July the fee will go up to $5,800, according to Utilities' website. The current tap fee, excluding the water resource fee, is about $8,000. It will decline a bit next year to help account for the rising water resource fees, said Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager.
Shirola said he expects it will take about four years for the fund to reach the target level of $40 million. It will get a jump start from $4.7 million in higher-than-expected revenue collected from sales to other water providers. Sales to other water providers also can contribute on an ongoing basis, but only when the reserve account from those sales exceeds $10 million. The reserve account is used to cover ongoing operation and maintenance costs within the water system and support it during years of lower-than-expected water sale years, he said.
Utilities approved its new fund as Colorado River users are grappling with a 22-year megadrought. Utilities receives 70% of its water supply from the Colorado River, a river shared across seven states. The Bureau of Reclamation announced last month the states need to come up with 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of new conservation next year. Kalsoum Abbasi, Utilities water conveyance planning supervisor, told the board she didn't expect any impacts to the city from the call for conservation next year, but the agency hasn't received specific direction yet from the state or bureau on needed changes.
The state's deadline for a conservation plan is in August.