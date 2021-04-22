The Colorado Springs TV landscape continues to evolve.
Fox 21 recently announced its hired Ashley Nanfria as the station's new weekend weather anchor. You can watch her Saturday and Sunday mornings. You’ll also see her reporting during the weekdays on events happening around the community.
Nanfria is a California native and graduated from Sacramento State University with a degree in journalism. She started her career in Washington, working as a multi-media journalist. She's covered breaking news and weather stories, including the worst winter storm to hit eastern Washington in over 20 years.
When not working, Nanfria enjoys hiking, traveling, trying new restaurants and being outdoors with her pup, Ember.
While Fox 21 said hello to a new staffer, it also said goodbye to another.
Reporter and weekend evening anchor Carly Moore, who joined the station in 2017, announced this week that she was moving on. Moore has taken a position with Fox 31 in Denver. This weekend will be her last at Fox 21.
"I've grown a lot at my time at Fox 21 (professionally not physically) and it's time to keep growing in a new place and a bigger city," Moore wrote in this excerpt from a long farewell on her Instagram page. "For the last 2+ years I have been living with my husband in Lakewood, commuting through the gap to Fox 21. Although I will miss the views of Pikes Peak, not driving three hours each day will be a welcome change."
There's been no word yet on Moore's replacement.