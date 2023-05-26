Amidst a historically congested weekend on the roadways, here’s what you’ll need to know traffic-wise to successfully navigate the Memorial Day weekend ahead, as well as a look at major road projects making-way in the upcoming months.

The city’s annual Territory Days will be back in Colorado Springs this Memorial Day weekend, bringing a slew of road closures and traffic delays in wake of the popular street fair.

• Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through 9:30 p.m. Monday, Colbrunn Court, between Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues will be closed.

• Starting at 2 p.m. Friday through 9:30 p.m. Monday, 25th Street between Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues will be closed.

• Starting at 4 p.m. Friday through 9:30 p.m. Monday, 24th, 25th and 26th street between Cucharras Street and Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed, along with a portion of Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets.

Major Long-term Projects

2C Road Improvements

Road improvements will continue this summer in accordance with the 2C Road Improvement Project. In 2019, voters passed a 5-year 2C extension at a tax rate of 57% to complement road maintenance already funded through the Pike Peak Rural Transportation Authority to provide additional funding towards road-quality improvement and to help stop the trajectory of road deterioration.

The city has provided a few resources to the public to track project-progress, actively impacted roadways, and upcoming project areas.

Through a data-partnership with Waze, drivers can find information regarding location impact of road construction along traveled routes and across the city. Information can also be found through the GoCOS App, and the Cone Zone Map.

“We encourage drivers to download the free Waze App as it gathers information from that map to serve as a resource for people to get around town with minimal disruption to their commutes,” Jennifer Schreuder, a spokesperson for the city, said.

Although exact timing is based on awarded funding bundles and the contractors scheduling process, teams are actively working to pave the north region of town, near Pine Creek, which will continue through June.

Additionally, paving has begun in the southwest region of the city, near Bear Creek Park, and teams will be mobilizing in June to pave the southeast region of the city, near the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.

Click or tap here for an interactive map outlining 2C paving efforts throughout Colorado Springs.

30th Street Corridor Project

Access to Garden of the Gods Park is open from both the north and the south after an improvements project turned the corridor into a more functional wildfire evacuation route for nearby neighborhoods.

After a closure for construction that started in October 2021, 30th Street recently reopened to the public between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street, according to a spokesperson for the city of Colorado Springs.

The park and Visitor and Nature Center are now accessible via Garden of the Gods Road to the north and Fontanero Street to the south on 30th Street.

The improvements project implemented new shoulders and a wider road that includes a bicycle lane . A roundabout at Gateway Road and a new Foothills Trail underpass were also added to reduce congestion in and around the park entrance.

The city said crews will continue work on two retaining walls on 30th street between Gateway and Mesa roads through August. Drivers can expect periodic shoulder and lane closures.

Click or tap Here for the project's detour map.

Colorado 115 Improvements

Construction is underway in regards to improvements along Colorado 115 from Colorado Springs to Penrose. The $40 million improvement project carries the goal of improving highway and bridge safety along CO 115 between Mile Marker 27.7 and 39.

The project will include adding passing lanes, right turn lanes, reconstructing Rock Creek Bridge, along with performing major road rehabilitation and construction of cracked and distressed pavement, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

"Crews will be out during daylight hours, with some work conducted overnight and throughout the weekends," Bob Wilson, CDOT's southeast Communication Manager, said,

According to Wilson, drivers can except changes in driving surfaces, reduced speeds, and changing traffic patterns throughout construction.

Construction is projected to continue throughout the summer and into the fall. The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 2023.

Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project - S. Academy Blvd.

Work along South Academy Boulevard will continue through the summer months in part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project - a four-phase, $161 million project with goal of, "delivering more efficient and safer mobility along I-25, Colorado Highway 94, South Academy Boulevard, and Charter Oak Ranch Road, enabling economic stability and development," according to the CDOT website.

According to project spokesperson Bob Wilson, the portion of the project along S. Academy will include widening a section of the roadway to include three traffic lanes in effort of alleviating reoccurring congestion, as well as restriping the roadways, expanding the roads into shoulders, modifying merge-lanes, and minor bridge work.

Wilson said drivers can expect intermittent lane closures, including combining the north and southbound lanes onto one side of the roadway while crews work to rebuild each side.

"Speeds will be reduced, and drivers should expect delays in this area throughout the summer months," Wilson said

According to the CDOT website, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Black Forrest Road Corridor Widening

In accordance with the Black Forrest Road Corridor Widening Project, this month’s wet weather has delayed the reopening of Vollmer Road to late in the week of May 22 leading up to Memorial Day weekend, due to weather seizing construction efforts, and time spent mitigating flood impacts.

The delay in reopening Vollmer Road has affected other construction activities in the project zone, including the temporary closure of Cowpoke Road West of Black Forest Road to Gray Ghost Drive, tentatively beginning May 30.

A detour has been established, directing drivers to head toward Black Forest Road, with a detour south on Tutt Blvd, then east on Woodman Road.

There will also be a temporary closure of Cowpoke Road, east of Black Forest Road. This closure has not be rescheduled at this time.

Simultaneously, access to Copper Peak Point will remain closed indefinitely for the safety of the traveling public, and on-duty construction personnel.

Centennial Boulevard Extension

A project 30-years in the making, The Centennial Boulevard Extension is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023, with Phase 3 of construction beginning this past March.

With increasing development, population and tourism, the project aims to provide a critical connection between Filmore Street and Fontero Street in north Colorado Springs The minor arterial roadway is expected to consist of a 4-lane curbed typical system, with a closed storm system.

Along with expanding the lane structure, the project will include adding bike lanes, sidewalks on both sides of Centennial Blvd., additional street lighting along the outside of the roadway, and a trail up Fillmore Street to provide students of Coronado High School a safer route to school.

Phase 3 of construction is expected to continue through the summer, and will include work conducted under Interstate 25 and the opening of access to Legacy Loop with reconstruction of the nearby railroad bridge.

Academy Boulevard Improvement

The Academy Boulevard Improvement Project continues with the second, south segment of construction in southeast Colorado Springs.

Beginning May 21, crews will restrict access from southbound S. Academy Blvd. tp Jetwing Drive to allow crews to continue underground work throughout the intersection while still maintaining emergency access.

This will result in some single lane road closures between Platte Blvd. and Hancock heading into Memorial Day Weekend, according to D’Onofrio.

The goal of the Academy Boulevard Improvements Project was made possible through funding from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, and will work to replace aging pavement, improve drainage through curb and gutter improvements, and better pedestrian access on one side of the roadway.

According to the city’s website, the project is set to be complete in early 2025.

N. Academy Boulevard Water Valves Replacement Project

In an effort to improve water service in the area, work is underway to replace water valves near the intersection of N Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

“These valves allow us to safely isolate the water distribution system to improve operational reliability,” according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Phase 1 of the project was completed as of May 19, including the replacement of valves beneath Academy Blvd at the intersection of Maize land Road and N Carefree Circle.

According to the CSU website, Phase 2 of the project is expected to begin in Spring 2024.

with construction expected to continue in the Spring of 2024.

Marksheffel Road and Dublin Blvd. Intersection Improvement Project

Improvement work on the intersection of Marksheffel Rd. and Dublin Blvd. Began in April of 2023, and is expected to continue through June.

The project is in part of overall improvement work being conducted on Marksheffel Rd. and includes the widening and restriping of Dublin Blvd., as well as the restriping of Marksheffel Rd. with goal of adding further capacity to the intersection.

"These improvements should reduce intersection queuing and improve safety," the city of Colorado Springs said on their website.

Additionally, the project will add a through-lane for traffic in all directions within the intersection.

"The southbound through lane on Marksheffel will drop approximately 1,000 feet south of the intersection, while the westbound through lane on Dublin will terminate as a forced right turn at Issaquah Drive," the website reads.

An official timeline of the project has not been released to the public, however the project is expected to conclude by Sept. 2023.