It was hot and it was dry, yet Colorado Springs whirled with visitors during the summer of 2022, a year of record-setting tourism. And now, following several months of record-setting precipitation, the Pikes Peak region’s mountains and valleys are enlivened once again with greenery and travelers.

Longwoods International, a research consultant that provides travel data to Visit Colorado Springs (Visit COS), the city’s marketing organization for tourism, found that Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region had 24 million visitors during 2022 and $2.8 billion in total spending, up slightly from 2021 when 23.7 million people visited and spent a total of $2.6 billion.

“We were curious if 2021 was really going to be an anomaly from all the pent-up demand that was post pandemic,” Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit COS, said. “We were very curious to see if the number of visitors and visitor spending would be up compared to 2021 and they were, so that, to us, was encouraging.”

So far, 2023 looks promising too, according to PK McPherson, executive director of Pikes Peak Region Attractions, an association of local attractions marketing the area’s tourism.

“We’ve been getting a ton of traffic,” McPherson said. “Definitely, there’s a lot of people.”

That’s no surprise, according to Longwoods' data, which showed 65% of overnight travelers were very satisfied with their overall trip experience, giving the highest ratings to the area’s sightseeing and attractions, among other catagories.

While visitors still seemed to be flocking to Colorado Springs this year, McPherson noted that where travelers are spending their money and how much they are willing to spend has shifted.

“It seems like people are spending slightly less,” McPherson said, adding, “the per persons are a little lower.”

She attributed tourists' conservative spending to inflation, in contrast with the year or two following the pandemic when some individuals and families had saved money.

“But I’d say that consumer spending is still really, really strong as far as people still coming,” McPherson said. “I think they’re just being a little more cautious about the dollars that they’re spending.”

That’s why McPherson thinks instead of spending money on outdoor experiences, which Longwood’s data showed 68% of visitors participated in during 2022, travelers have gravitated toward lower-priced activities, which often means spending more time indoors.

“Some of our smaller (activities), like museums and things, are doing really well,” McPherson said. “It all just kind of, to me, is indicative of inflation.”

But it’s not exclusively about money. Weather plays a role too, McPherson said.

Colorado Springs saw 9.34 inches of precipitation in June, according to the National Weather Service — the most precipitation on record for the month, bringing the city slightly above its annual average halfway into the year.

“It’s wonderful, but ... kind of those higher ticket (activities) … are things you do when it’s really hot out,” McPherson said. “If it’s raining, you probably don’t want to go do a couple of those things. So, that’s definitely had an impact this year as well."

Since predicting the weather can be futile and, McPherson noted, Colorado Springs battles crowding during Independence Day, which is near the peak of summer tourism, her organization and Visit COS have aimed to promote tourism all year long.

Price said, yearlong, travel has leveled out since 2019 and pointed to Longwoods’ 2022 data that showed 21% of visitors came to the region January through March, 26% visited April through June, 29% came July through September and 24% visited October through December.

The biggest portion of visitation consisted of intrastate travel at 22%, followed by visitors from Texas and California at 12%, respectively, during 2022.

Among Colorado’s 2022 visitors, 69% were repeat visitors, with 45% having visited in the last 12 months, Longwoods' data showed.

“For us, that’s one of the most positive signs you can have from a marketing standpoint,” Price said. “When you invite people and they come and they enjoy themselves and say, ‘I’ll be back.’”