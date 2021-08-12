The Colorado Springs area tourism industry took a $500 million hit last year from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.
Tourist spending last year fell 32.8% from the previous year to $1.22 billion, the lowest annual total since at least 2011, when travel was still recovering from the Great Recession, according to an annual study by Dean Runyan Associates, a Portland, Ore.-based tourism industry research firm. The cut in spending cost the area more than 2,200 jobs, reducing tourism industry employment to its lowest level since 2014 — 14,790 jobs.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said the Colorado Springs area "with a robust outdoor recreation ecosystem, proved more resilient than many areas. Still the loss of group business impacted hotels and lowered" collections of the tax the city of Colorado Springs levies on hotels and rental cars by 40% last year.
The area's decline last year was somewhat less than the 36% drop in tourism spending statewide during the same period, a $9 billion reduction to $15.4 billion, also the lowest annual total since at least 2011. That cut the industry's employment by nearly 40,000 jobs and reduced the industry's payroll by $900 million. It reduced local, state and federal tax revenue by a similar amount.
"We knew the pandemic was having a severe impact on the tourism industry and now we have a better understanding to what extent," said Jill Corbin, interim director of the Colorado Tourism Office. "As we began to responsibly welcome travelers back to Colorado, we focused on promoting and protecting our cultural, environmental and economic assets" through the office's "Do Colorado Right" marketing campaign.
Denver took the biggest hit from the pandemic with tourism spending falling nearly 50% to $5.95 billion, a $5.8 billion drop that erased nearly 16,000 jobs in the industry and $300 million in tax revenue. Tourism spending in Fort Collins and Grand Junction declined by 30.% and 25.7%, respectively, and every region in the state saw tourism spending fall, expect for the southwestern Colorado.
Colorado's tourism season got off to a strong start last year, but state restrictions on ski areas, restaurants and events were devastated by a stay-at-home order that began in late March and continued to late April. Tourism began to bounce back last summer, especially from Colorado residents visiting popular outdoor recreation spots, but not enough to offset the loss of out-of-state and international visitors.
Colorado's hotel industry was hit the hardest by the decline in tourist spending, with revenue down 36%, or nearly $2 billion, last year to $3.3 billion. Spending on air travel revenue fell nearly two-thirds, or $1.6 billion, to $1 billion and spending at restaurants was down 24.1%, or $1.2 billion, to $4 billion. Every category of tourism spending declined last year by double-digit percentages.
There are signs the tourism industry, both in the Colorado Springs area and statewide, are bouncing back with local hotel occupancy bouncing back in June to 85.2%, the highest level since 2019, and statewide occupancy recovering to 70.2%. Revenue from a local tax on hotel rooms and rental cars surged more than 300% from June 2020 and was up 7% from June 2019, pointing to a strong start to the local summer tourism season.
A separate study by Longwoods International, a Columbus, Ohio-based tourism research firm, found the number of overnight trips to Colorado last year fell 21% from the previous year to 30.8 million, just the second decline since 2009 and the biggest drop since at least 1994. Leisure trips were down 18% during the same period, while business trips fell by 48%. Day trips not involving an overnight stay last year were off 9.4% from the previous year to 43.4 million.
Colorado's tourism industry was hit a bit harder than the rest of the nation. The number of overnight trips nationwide in 2020 fell 15.8% to 1.42 billion, while the number of day trips declined 13.9% to 2 billion.