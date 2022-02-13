Self-proclaimed “Travel Goddess” Samantha Brown took quite a liking to Colorado Springs.

An episode in season five of her Emmy Award-winning PBS series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” will feature the Pikes Peak region. It will air at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Rocky Mountain PBS.

“We love to show where people are going and also where people need to look,” Brown said. “Colorado Springs is a city that doesn’t get a lot of travel love, like Denver or Aspen, and it should.”

Brown was in Olympic City USA for four days last summer and visited a number of the region’s notable spots, including the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum; Lucky Dumpling, chef Brother Luck’s popular Asian American restaurant; Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide; The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway and the summit of America’s Mountain; and yes, of course, Garden of the Gods.

“I loved the museum,” Brown said. “It’s interesting watching the Olympics now and understanding how the museum gives people the same feeling of being elated and that Team USA feeling we all have. They did a phenomenal job of capturing not only the history but the emotions behind it.”

The season of “Places to Love,” filmed during the pandemic, showcases domestic locations, including Asheville, N.C.; the Genesee River Valley in New York; Houston; and Boston. Each episode highlights locally owned businesses, musicians and artists, plus historical sites and natural wonders.

