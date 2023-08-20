A Colorado Springs teen is making waves on “American Ninja Warrior.”

Jaleesa Himka, also known as “Ninjaleesa,” is showing her strength in the 15th and newest season of the NBC competition show. In the recently aired semi-finals, 15-year-old Himka advanced to the Las Vegas finals after winning in a runoff against legendary ninja Jessie Graff.

“It was definitely a crazy experience because I grew up looking up to her, and she was like the coolest person ever,” Himka said. “She said that she was super proud of me and that it was super fun to race.”

Himka first met Graff when she was 9 years old and training for “America Ninja Warrior Junior.” Graff, a stuntwoman who became the first woman to scale the Warped Wall among other milestones, coached Himka.

“It's just crazy to fast forward seven or something years and be able to race side by side to her,” Himka said. “Even if I didn't win, it was still really cool to be able to race her."

Himka started practicing on obstacle builds when she was 6 years old. At the time, Himka’s father built ninja courses in the backyard of local churches, while her mother ran a Ninja summer camp for kids.

“I would just be playing on the equipment while he was building it, and I got pretty good at it,” Himka said. “I was just climbing on things ever since I was born, basically, and then when I found that sport, it was just like, ‘Wow, this is exactly what I thought of as a dream sport.’”

Now, as a professional athlete, Himka trains three to six times a week by practicing on different course runs. To balance education and training, Himka attends school three days a week with four days off.

To prepare for competitions, she alternates her training on speed and strength.

"For competitions, you never really know what the course is going to be until you're there. So that's kind of the fun of it, is like you have to practice very big genres of stuff,” she said. “You really could get anything in a competition, but you just have to work on the base skills."

Himka makes sure she’s as ready as she can be for each competition by studying the course.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"When they send out the course ahead of time, I normally like to watch the video over and over and over and I plan out every step,” she said. “I look at every obstacle from start to finish and plan out every hand move, because if you don't do that, when you get to an obstacle and you don't know what you're going to do, then that wastes time.”

Himka’s mother, Suzanne Himka, coaches Ninja Fit Obstacle Training to kids and teens in a faith-based program. It’s no wonder where Jaleesa got her strength from — Suzanne, a college gymnast nicknamed “Ninja Granny Beast,” appeared on “American Gladiators” in 1994.

“I studied exercise, physiology and biomechanics. I understand how movement works, so I became a movement specialist and now I coach kids,” Suzanne said. “I can't do half the stuff some of them do, but I can coach them on when to let go, when to release and I use Jaleesa to show or demonstrate.”

The mother-daughter duo recently competed at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association World Championship. There, both Jaleesa and Suzanne placed in the Top 5 within their divisions.

“I've been having her coach and mentor other kids, and she's learning to really like it now that she's top female in the world,” Suzanne said. “I'm mentoring her with my years of experience to also coach now, and be a leader."

Recalling the moment Jaleesa beat Graff, Suzanne remembers being thrilled.

“It was a proud mom moment. In the TV show I'm jumping up and down and just ecstatic," Suzanne said. “It allowed Jaleesa to shine, and that's what I hope that the world sees is like she is a talented athlete.”

While thrilled at her win, Suzanne emphasized the respect between Jaleesa and Graff.

"We train not just ninja, but we train their heart and their mindset and their attitude,” Suzanne said. "For her to do that was more like, ‘Look, I want to be a legend too, and I can keep up with the legends.’”

As for her future, Jaleesa hopes to be on more seasons of the show and continue competing.

“It kind of felt surreal, because I was like, ‘Wow, I'm on this TV show that I grew up watching,’” Jaleesa said.