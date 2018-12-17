Lured to his death by a girl he thought he was meeting for a date after boasting about having lots of money, Luis Starkey Chavez’s killing last month is a cautionary tale for teenagers who reveal too much to the wrong person online, the victim’s family says.
Chavez, 17, was shot and killed Nov. 5 on Deerfield Hills Road in southeast Colorado Springs. Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in his killing.
The suspects’ names have not been released because of their ages and, as yet, they haven’t been charged as adults. While police have released few details about the killing — and nothing about the motive — Chavez’s older sister, mother and other relatives recently met with investigators to be updated on the case.
“Literally, Luis was perfect all the way around, his only flaw is he boasted a little bit,” said his sister, Rebecca Pietsch. “He worked hard. He worked full time. So when he got his paycheck, he’d be quick to kind of flaunt it on Facebook to impress the other teenage girls, you know what I mean?
“He’d like to brag about that. Like, how many other 16- or 17-year-olds do you know that are pulling in $800, $900 checks every week? And he bragged about it to get the girls. He wasn’t a virgin teenager, that’s for sure.”
That bragging took the form of posting photos on Chavez’s Facebook page of him fanning out large bills, 20s and 100s.
Chavez had only recently reunited with his family after being placed in a foster home and later adopted. He worked with his biological father installing floors while he took classes online, Pietsch said.
The online bragging made him an “easy target” — his sister said he’d been set up before by a girl who apparently wanted his money.
This time, when a girl reached out to Luis, Pietsch said, “she told my brother all he had to do was just bring her a little bit of weed, and she was home all alone. Their motive was robbery, so they just shot him in his head.”
Her brother likely didn’t have more than $300 on him, Pietsch said. His grandmother had helped him open up a bank account, and he wanted to start saving up to buy a car.
“My grandma started putting that rule on him, like not to carry your full $900 cash on you after cashing your check,” Pietsch said. “He started depositing his money, so that’s even the most stupidest part about it. If they would have caught him on a good day, yeah, they probably would have got $800 or $900 off of him, which still isn’t worth a life, but that week, I think they only got like $300 off of him, tops.”
Before meeting with The Gazette last week, Chavez’s mother Carmelita Serna and Pietsch said they went to a meeting at the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office where they were told prosecutors won’t pursue the death penalty.
“Of course we have so much feeling in our hearts, from anger to sad to hurt to just pain to wanting to cause pain,” Pietsch said. “You know what I mean? It’s such a torn feeling that we’re experiencing right now, so of course we have that feeling in our heart where we feel like it should be a death for a death.
“What we want, of course, are details. … But, of course, we won’t get those probably ever.”
They remember Chavez as an inspiration to those who knew him.
When Serna saw him in the hospital after the shooting, she told him, “It’s OK, son. You were such a legend.”
At a candlelight vigil his friends held for him, Pietsch said, she kept hearing that word over and over.
“They weren’t there to hear my mom say that word, ‘legend,’ but all of them used that word the night of the candlelight, too,” Pietsch said.
In some ways, his life had been difficult, his mother and sister said.
Serna said her son was taken from her because she and his father were drug users.
“He was taken away from them when he was a baby, but his foster parents always let me be a part of his life,” Pietsch said. “It was kind of really hard for him — I was the only one he knew that was blood.”
But he struggled with adapting to his adopted parents and rebelled, Pietsch said. “After so many teenage years of rebelling, when he was 16, they let him come back to us.” Once he was back with his biological family, “he just glowed,” she said.
Serna acknowledged that she only knew him a short time — first because she “lost him to drugs,” and then because he was killed.
“I only had him two years of his whole life — one year when he was a baby, and one year when he was 17,” she said.
Chavez’s biological dad got him into boxing, and he spent most of his time at the gym, skate park or at work, his sister said.
“He knew how to dedicate himself to what he truly wanted, and he was definitely a go-getter,” Pietsch said. “I was going through his Facebook posts, and something that he had said was, ‘I just want to be so successful it stresses me out,’ and that fit his personality.
“He wasn’t a stressed-out person. He was a very happy person. But when it came to dedicating himself to responsibility and to a future, he cared. He really cared.”
He had even started talking about his desire to have children, Pietsch and Serna said.
“He had it all figured out, he thought,” Pietsch said, smiling.