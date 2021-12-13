Ed Schlein has just one request for the photographer.

“Just be respectful of the animal,” he says.

The photographer is here to capture the process of taxidermy. In his shop between the pines of Black Forest, Schlein is at the bloody beginnings of that process.

Before the moose hide can be mounted for the customer, before it is salted and dried and sent to the tannery to be turned into something more like leather — long-lasting and odorless — first the flesh must be scraped clean by scalpel.

“Post something like this on a social network,” Schlein tells the photographer, “and it’s probably getting taken off.”

Probably, some viewers would be disturbed.

“Some people think it’s barbaric,” says Jason VanderMeulen, another one of the Colorado Springs area’s established taxidermists — practitioners of a historic craft uually found in rural parts of the country, but hanging on as well to the fringes of this expanding city.

A growing city means a certain, growing attitude, these practitioners say. Ask Don Fager of Don’s Taxidermy, based at his sliver of farm between swelling subdivisions on the city’s northeast side.

“I used to be a barber,” Fager says. “I’d have animals on the wall, and you’d get comments all the time. ‘Did you kill these poor animals?’ And I’d sit there and explain to them.”

Explain his view that taxidermy, like hunting, was an act of wildlife appreciation and conservation. Schlein, a recently retired fifth-grade teacher, explained this to spooked colleagues who once visited his shop, like an animal kingdom frozen in time: trophies of turkeys, ducks, deer, elk, bears, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, mountain lions and more exotic beasts from overseas.

“There’s times when I and (other workers) get sentimental,” Schlein says. “But we realize the elk we’re in front of, it could be in a ditch, rotting. What we do is preserve it for a long time.”

There was no need to explain himself in his classroom. Schlein would bring in his animals for show and tell, “and my fifth-graders’ eyes would light up,” he says.

While modern taxidermy serves the memory of the hunter and taste of the home designer, it still achieves the childlike wonder it inspired in the early days of the trade. That’s felt, too, by taxidermists themselves.

They consider their work equal parts science and art, both required in the aim to return the dead to life. Ask any, and all will say the best taxidermy is that which looks like it could walk around.

Anatomy is expressed by clay, forming the ripples and contours of muscles beneath the fur. The clay is shaped over a mannequin, either a head or full body in wild action, bugling, roaring, fighting and flying. The fur is carefully sewn. Every animal is complete with its own glass eyes, all different sizes and shades of ungulate browns and cat yellows. The taxidermist is likely to touch up with paint, providing the rough and wet texture of the deer nose, for example.

These were techniques learned by VanderMeulen at a now-defunct taxidermy school in Cañon City. The avid outdoorsman was always an intrigued artist.

“Always took every art class growing up,” he says. “Somewhere, that ended up turning into taxidermy.”

Taxidermy has come a long way since ancient Egypt. The craft is traced back to that time, possibly as early as 2200 B.C., when the people embalmed cats and dogs like pharaohs.

“However, the mummies of the ancient Egyptians should not be regarded as taxidermy,” reads “The History of Taxidermy: Clues for Preservation,” a paper by Amandine Péquignot for the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle in Paris. “Mummies were created in a religious context, unlike taxidermy, which developed from a curiosity about nature.”

The term derives from “taxis” and “derma,” Greek words for “arrangement” and “skin.” The term might’ve popularized from Louis Dufresne of the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle; he referenced “taxidermy” in 1803, when the practice was well underway, commonplace to museums all around. Taxidermy was a means of preserving creatures discovered by world-voyaging Europeans.

“Taxidermy is an art absolutely essential to be known to every naturalist,” British zoologist William Swainson wrote in 1840. “[W]ithout it, he cannot pursue his studies or preserve his own materials.”

So thought a young American by the name of Theodore Roosevelt.

By age 14, Teddy “filled pages with drawings and descriptions of the birds and other small animals he observed,” writes Joshua David Hawley in ”Theodore Roosevelt: Preacher of Righteousness.” When his father gave him a shotgun in the summer of 1872, “a whole new vista opened,” the book reads. Teddy “found he could acquire specimens by shooting them. These trophies he would then skin, clean,and stuff.”

Hawley continues: “That same summer, he started lessons in taxidermy with one John Bell, former taxidermist to the great John James Audubon himself.”

William Hornaday of the Smithsonian would be another taxidermist recalled by history. Disturbed by the rampant slaughter of bison in the West, he displayed bison models in Washington and is credited with influencing the federal protection of the Yellowstone range.

In America, perhaps there was no greater honor for taxidermy than from the Boy Scouts. The merit badge was discontinued in the 1950s, reportedly “due to a lack of interest.”

The interest today?

“We talk about it all the time,” VanderMeulen says in his Springs shop. “We don’t think in the future there’s gonna be guys like us willing to do a job like this.”

Over three decades, Fager says he’s tutored 15 people. “Only two stayed with it.”

He recently had a youngster who seemed more interested in his phone. “That’s the thing,” Fager says. “These young kids aren’t getting out anymore.”

Almost 17 million hunters were counted in America in the early 1980s. Today, U.S. Fish and Wildlife estimates that to be closer to 11.5 million.

The decline means a lack of lessons that hunting teaches, Schlein says. And by extension, he says, a lack of what taxidermy teaches — lessons of appreciation.

“I mean, I even hate to see a squirrel killed on the side of the road,” he says. “It sounds funny, but I just have a liking for animals.”