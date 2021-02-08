The supply of homes for sale continues to shrink in Colorado Springs.
Just 460 single-family homes were available for purchase in January in the Springs, El Paso County and a handful of Front Range counties — a whopping 61.3% decline from the 1,190 homes for sale in January 2020, a Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report shows.
It was the largest percentage drop in monthly inventory over at least the last 25 years and the fewest number of homes on the market for any month during that span, according to Gazette historical data.
“It’s just insane,” Rick Van Wieren, an agent with Re/Max Properties in Colorado Springs, said of the miniscule number of homes for sale last month.
According to the Realtors Association report and Gazette data:
• January’s 460 homes for sale represents a one-half month supply, meaning the inventory of homes would be exhausted in roughly two weeks if sales continued at their current pace and no additional properties came on the market.
• Homes sold in an average of 17 days during January; in the same month a year earlier, homes were on the market for an average of 30 days before selling.
• Since May 2019, monthly inventories have fallen on a year-over-year basis every month, except for a 1.1% increase in April 2020. After than one-month respite, supplies resumed falling — often by more than 50% from the year before.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for single-family homes remained strong throughout much of 2020 — fueled, in part, by historically low mortgage rates and an influx of newcomers to Colorado Springs, housing industry experts have said.
Even with the furious demand, many potential home sellers have chosen to remain on the sidelines and hold onto their properties; some fear they won’t be able to find a replacement house for the one they sell, while others have opted to sit tight during the pandemic.
As a result of the exceptionally tight market, many home sellers can pick and choose from multiple offers that often exceed their asking price by several thousand dollars, real estate agents have said. Frustrated buyers, meanwhile, find themselves in bidding wars where there’s only one winner and many losers.
Van Wieren said he recently wrote four offers for buyers that he’s representing, but they lost out on every one of the houses they bid on. One of their bids included an escalation clause that upped his buyers’ offer by $40,000 on a $460,000 house, Van Wieren said. But it wasn’t enough.
“It’s just painfully tight at the moment,” he said of the supply.
The housing shortage is especially tough on veterans, Van Wieren said. Because a Veterans Administrations loan doesn’t require a down payment, many veterans come to a deal with no cash on hand. If they wind up in a bidding war and need money to close a deal, they can’t compete, he said.
The shortage and the steady demand also continue to drive up prices.
The median price of homes that were sold in January rose 14.3% on a year-over-year basis to $385,000, which tied the record high set in September, the Realtors Association report shows. The median is the midpoint of all sale prices; in January, half of the homes that sold went for less than $385,000 and the other half went for more.
Local home prices are on a more than six-year streak of increases; they’ve risen on a year-over-year basis every month since December 2014.
Home sales totaled 971 in January, up 6% from the same month a year earlier, the Realtors Association report showed.
The home supply and sales figures in the report represent properties handled by Realtors Association members and don’t include homes listed for sale by individuals. Most of the home sales in January — 86% — took place in El Paso County.