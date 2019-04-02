Editor's note: Scroll to the bottom of this story for three winning recipes from Colorado Springs students.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: To get kids to eat healthy, have them create recipes for a cooking contest.
For the third straight year, Academy District 20 elementary students in Colorado Springs were welcomed to do just that. More than 64 entered the Sodexo Future Chef’s Challenge for the chance to win culinary equipment and the opportunity to represent the district in a regional contest.
The students created their best recipes for this year’s theme: a “Healthy Mexican” dish. Entries were whittled to 10 and, on March 20, those students took their positions at cooking stations set up by dietitian Kate Fowler, director of school food and nutrition, and her staff.
Each mini-kitchen featured the ingredients and equipment needed by the junior chefs — ranging from second- to fourth-graders — to prepare the recipes within an hour. Fowler and John Degenhart, school chef, assigned kitchen staff sous chefs for each of the students to assist with the preparation.
When Degenhart issued the starting signal, the students jumped into action, as did the four judges — Jim Smith, assistant superintendent; Greg Stephens, district contracting officer; Tracey Johnson, president of the Board of Education; and yours truly. We grabbed our clipboards with scoring sheets and walked around the cooking area, grading each dish on originality, ease of preparation, health attributes, taste, plate presentation and kid friendliness (meaning other kids would want to eat it).
Contestants earned extra credit for using bonus ingredients including brown rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, bolillo rolls (Mexican rolls), pork, fish, avocados, plantains and vegetable crumbles. The students received one point per ingredient incorporated in the recipe, with a maximum of three points awarded.
As in the previous two years, the scores were close. It tells me that kids are taking the contest seriously and doing their homework in the kitchen. It’s evident that they are cooking with and for their families.
A good example of this came courtesy of the contest’s runner-up, Lily Sifuentes, who described her Caldo soup as “my family’s Spanish version of chicken soup with caldo bean broth.” The soup was rich, rustic and flavorful, chock-full of veggies and whole chicken drumsticks.
The winning recipe (Taco Lettuce Wrap) by Jacey Hackworth will be among four or five regional selections considered from Colorado districts that put on a Future Chef’s Challenge. One student’s recipe from Colorado will be entered into the national contest.
“It will be a tough choice since the criteria for the recipe is very stringent for the regional selection,” Degenhart said. “However, we do foresee featuring a few of the (District 20) recipes, including our winners, on cafeteria menus. We will market the recipes and the students who created them and provide a copy of the recipe for students to make at home.”
Here is a rundown of the top recipes:
Champion: Taco Lettuce Wrap, Jacey Hackworth, fourth grade, Chinook Trail Elementary.
Runner-up: Caldo, Lily Sifuentes, fourth grade, Antelope Trails Elementary.
Third place: Black Bean & Sweet Potato Quesadilla, Malea Heeter, fourth grade, The Classical Academy — Central.