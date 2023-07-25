Kate Paden had no idea what was happening to her.

She was 15 years old when, for no apparent reason, eating became painful, and she began feeling a “heaviness on my upper chest,” she said. The symptoms persisted for about a month, during which time she lost 20 pounds.

Her doctor referred her to a gastroenterologist, and after a series of tests, Paden learned that she has Crohn’s disease.

“It was mid-pandemic, so I found out (about my diagnosis) on Zoom,” said Paden, now 18. “I thought it was an old person’s disease.”

The onset of Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel ailment, often happens during adolescence, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease causes a number of debilitating symptoms, and sometimes causes life-threatening complications.

Although Paden was initially crestfallen at the diagnosis, the disease has helped determine her career path. A recent graduate of Pine Creek High School, she hopes to be a nurse practitioner, and the first step on that journey will happen in the fall when she begins her freshman year at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. — aided, in part, by a scholarship earmarked specifically for students living with gastrointestinal ailments.

The Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, established in 2020 by Bausch Health Companies and Salix Pharmaceuticals, gives $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease, officials said.

"At Salix, we understand it can be incredibly difficult to balance both the pursuit of higher education and the challenges associated with living with a gastrointestinal condition," said Nicola Kayel, the company’s vice president of marketing. "That is why Salix is dedicated to reducing the stress and financial burden for these students.”

The 2023 awardees were selected from a field of more than 225 applicants. When Paden learned that she was one of the 10 selectees, “I was really surprised, especially when I learned the number of people who applied.”

Paden plans to eventually work in the GI field, caring for young patients who suddenly find themselves at the mercy of a disease with no known cure. A disease that, at its worst, left her bedridden and exhausted, taking nourishment through a feeding tube that ran from her nose to her stomach.

“My body wasn’t able to digest food properly, so I was basically being fed a protein shake, through my nose,” she said.

She manages the disease with medication, and she has been inflammation-free for the past seven months.

“So far, I’ve been lucky,” Paden said.

By helping Paden to realize her goal of becoming a GI nurse, the Salix scholarship will, by extension, help others suffering from Crohn’s disease and other ailments of the gastrointestinal tract, she said.

“I definitely want to help out future generations of people who are dealing with this,” Paden said. “This scholarship is going to allow me to pay it forward.”