The ‘60s split-level rancher off Murray Boulevard wasn’t supposed to be paradise, just a starter home in Colorado Springs for a young Army officer from Alabama who was sick and tired of renting.

A starter home it was, ideologically and intermittently, after Rodney Chamberlin returned from service in Korea in 2005, and between deployments. When his military career lured him back east, first to Georgia and then Fort Bragg, N.C., for Special Forces training, he chose to hold onto the property in the Springs.

“At that point, I’d been in 25 countries and 42 states and this was my favorite place. Colorado is so beautiful,” said Chamberlin, 41. “I felt like there was something telling me I would come back someday, so I kept it and rented it out.”

He never imagined that day would come as soon as it did, and in a way that almost seemed to mock the fantasy.

After retiring from the military he chose to stay in the Fayetteville area, where he had a house and, in 2010, opened a European-style bistro with his then-wife, with whom he has a son. By late 2013, the restaurant had gone through a concept transition, into a wing joint and sports bar, and Chamberlin's marriage had come to an end.

He'd also met his soul mate, a gentle and endlessly empathetic woman named Heather. Before she became so on paper, Heather was his "work wife" at the restaurant, when she wasn’t sidelined by the severe, chronic and worsening kidney problems that had plagued her since childhood. Heather needed surgery, but the state didn’t agree.

“Let's move to Colorado,” Chamberlin told her. “Medicaid is better there, you can get surgery.”

He had a house in the Springs where they could live. It would be their re-starter home.

As it turned out, not theirs alone.

"Out of the six years we’ve been here, we spent maybe eight months with it being just us alone,” Chamberlain said. “Homeless, couch-surfers, you name it … when she wasn’t in the hospital and before COVID, we probably had 50 or 60 people through here over the years, and she was a big part of that. That’s just how Heather was, the most giving person you’ve ever met.”

Chamberlin's formerly-homeless housemates are now helping him complete the backyard paradise he dreamed up and started work on last spring as a gift for Heather, after her health deteriorated to the point she could no longer leave the house.

"If she couldn't go to paradise, I wanted to bring paradise to her,” Chamberlin said.

That backyard oasis that will now serve as her memorial.

Heather Chamberlin died June 2 at age 38. But she left her husband with the words, and the hands, she knew he would need to climb out of his grief.

“I don’t know what I’d do if these guys weren’t here. Sleep all day on the couch, feel sorry for myself and just be sad,” Chamberlain said. “Now I have purpose and people around me who have that same purpose, too.”

•

Purpose had always been part of the equation for Rodney Chamberlin, a son and grandson of missionaries who’d been born in Papua New Guinea and raised in Alabama. He was the first member of his family to attend and then graduate from college, a pursuit he said was initially met by deep skepticism from his deeply religious family.

“They were like, ‘Oh, careful, this is a secular college.’ I was, OK, that’s what I need,” said Chamberlin, who participated in ROTC at Auburn University while pursuing a degree in psychology.

It was the service industry, however, where the former Army captain ultimately found his groove, as well as the woman whose generous heart and soul matched his own.

“I’ve always had a kind heart, willing to give anything I had. If there’s somebody that just needs 10 dollars, I give it,” he said.

Gabriel Gurrola remembers the first time he met Rodney Chamberlin, and also the wisdom he imparted that day in the spring of 2020.

Gurrola had been at his boss’ house next door when he spied a man in the neighboring yard shimming up the trunk of a massive tree, strapped in via makeshift gear and cutting away.

As Gurrola later learned, the tree wasn’t Chamberlin’s. It belonged to the neighbor one door down. Following his own Samaritan bent, and given the fact he did tree cutting professionally and had the proper gear, Gurrola soon found himself working on high alongside Chamberlin.

Only then did he realize the true scope of the stranger’s endeavor.

“I asked, why would he spend all this time on this, when he has this whole huge project he’s trying to get done for his wife?” Gurrola remembers asking.

Chamberlain stopped cold, looked him in the eye, and said:

"Gabriel, always pay it forward without hope or expectation of ever having recognition or compensation for you never know when that most unexpected person will be that good Samaritan to you in your darkest hour of need."

Chamberlin had been to those places. He knew their contours.

He did not yet know how deep they could run.

In preparation for the move to Colorado in 2015, Chamberlain left the business he’d helped build and took a job as a manager with a national restaurant chain that had locations in the Springs. It would give him a foothold, he figured, and make for an easier transfer once he and Heather relocated.

By the time the couple arrived belatedly in the Springs, in 2015, though, Heather wasn’t the only one dealing with debilitating health issues. Despite the fact he was in top physical shape, Chamberlin had dangerously high cholesterol and blood pressure. Less than two months before he and Heather were scheduled to leave North Carolina for Colorado, genetics caught up with him. He had a stroke.

“I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t walk … I wasn’t paralyzed, but I couldn't do a lot of things with my fingers,” he said.

Even after his body began to recover, the man who used to know all his credit card numbers by heart couldn’t remember the ingredients to a simple recipe.

“But we still packed up and we drove out here. Not much conversation on the trip, but we drove out here with my truck behind us, in a 26-foot U-Haul,” he said.

He was four years into a managerial job at Bad Boys Burgers in the Springs, just starting to envision the backyard oasis for Heather, when COVID-19 hit.

“To tell you the Truth? Covid saved my life” he said.

•

It certainly hadn’t seemed like that at first, after the pandemic hit and staff was cut by more than 80% and Chamberlin playing the role of manager, server and pretty much whatever was needed. When the vice tightened, and more lay-offs were announced, he said he welcomed the ax.

The disability money from the VA would be enough for he and Heather to squeeze by, even after unemployment payments stopped.

“It was the first time in my life that free money was presented to me. I’d been working all day long, serving guests, and potentially taking COVID home to kill my wife,” said Chamberlin, whose nightly after-work ritual included a strip-down (work clothes in plastic bag, for separate laundering) before entering the house and shower, with Dawn dish soap.

He’d promised Heather a paradise. Now he had the time to finish it.

“I’d been planning this idea for maybe five years, this garden for Heather, and finally broke ground on it last April,” Chamberlin said “I wanted to make a place where, it’s like stepping out of the city and into someplace else. That’s what I wanted it to be for Heather, too.”

When he first explained the plans — for a zen garden with torri gate and pergola, burbling creek and koi pond surrounded by rows of towering bamboo trees — the vision was almost too for anyone but him to see.

Soon enough, though, the string and chalk and lines he’d drawn in the hard packed dirt of the backyard began to take shape. By late Spring of 2021, the end was finally in sight. Chamberlin would have to refinance his home again, but with that and a final push the project should be done before the end of the summer — in time for Heather, for their friends and loved ones, to come enjoy it with them.

Gabriel Gurrola was at the house, working in the backyard with Chamberlin, that day in early June. Chamberlin left to pick up lunch for everyone.

“We he returned, he came down and shouted "Food! Wash up and take your shoes off. Come inside where it's cool," said Gurrola, who opted to eat on the patio, under the pergola.

The next thing he heard was Chamberlin’s cry: "Gabe, help help help. Get in here now. Heather is dead.”

•

John Smalls met Heather through a friend of a friend, and the two quickly grew close. Before Heather became homebound, if she was heading out to go shopping she’d always give John a call.

“I would go to the store with her … she’d spend a lot of time in the store, especially the craft store,” said Smalls. She was quiet and peaceful. She was like a best friend of mine. She was trying to help find me a companion. She used to tell me, I don’t think that girl is right for you … ”

When Smalls had once complained about how tough life was living in motels, Heather had reminded him about their spare bedroom. Back then, he’d declined.

Two weeks after her death, after a long conversation with Chamberlin about what would and would not be allowed (“be tidy, do your chores, let me know when you’re coming and going”) John moved into the upstairs bedroom that used to be Heather’s crafting room.

A few weeks later, Gurrola’s situation took a turn and he too needed a place to stay. He moved into the big detached garage.

“He’s truly a Good Samaritan. He’s help so many people,” Gurrola said.

They’re helping him, too. Around the house.

“I don’t think my kitchen or living room has ever been this clean, and that’s all John,” Chamberlin said.

And in the backyard, where Heather’s Paradise is almost complete.

After Heather’s death, Chamberlin wondered if he’d ever be able to get back to work. Even looking at the project, sometimes he’d break down. He couldn’t even walk into the bedroom that Heather had decorated, floor-to-ceiling, with crystals and crafts.

But then one day he did, and he heard her voice in his head.

She told him to look around the house, at the messages on the walls. The signs and posters she’d collected, that Chamberlin never really took in before.

Live. Laugh. Love.

Love you to the Moon.

Follow your dreams.

"It was like she was trying to give me strength, tell me it was OK to keep going, keep building … and that I would never be alone," Chamberlin said. "This is our forever house now."