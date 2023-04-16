Megan Leatham, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, admits that some of her organization’s signature events are only slightly connected — if at all — with the world of sports.

For instance, one would be hard pressed to think of the Labor Day Liftoff hot-air balloon event, one of the city’s most popular annual festivals, as a sporting activity. But the Sports Corp.’s fingerprints are all over the liftoff.

“Putting that event on is an incredible amount of work,” said Leatham, who assumed leadership of Sports Corp. in September 2021. “Someone from my team is up at 2 in the morning, turning a generator on, and we’re the last ones to leave at 11 p.m.”

The willingness to take on a non-sporting event in addition to the dozens of athletic competitions Sports Corp. is responsible for each year is part of the legacy of the previous CEO, Leatham said. Tom Osborne, who led the organization for nearly 20 years before his death in March 2021, was open to anything that could potentially shine a light on the city he loved.

“He set a precedent of saying yes to absolutely everything,” said Leatham, who considers Osborne a mentor and good friend. “There was no event that was too big for Tom.”

“You’d have (to) stretch the definition (of some Sports Corp. events) to call them sports,” said Dave Palenchar, president of the Board of Directors. “But they’re community events that help support the quality of life and the spirit of this community. Tom wanted to bring in any event that would do that.”

Osborne bore no resemblance to the iconic Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach who shares his name, but he was a Pikes Peak-area legend in his own right. Under his leadership, the Sports Corp. grew into one of the preeminent sports commissions in the U.S. despite that Colorado Springs does not have a major professional sports franchise.

“He showed a lot of people that this is a phenomenal community to come visit, and to live in,” Leatham said. “Without the framework that Tom put together over the 20 years, we definitely wouldn’t be where we are today.”

After conducting a nationwide search for a new leader, the Board of Directors decided Leatham, a Colorado Springs native, was the ideal choice. As executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, she helped shepherd the annual event’s growth into one of the top motorsports competitions in the U.S. Leatham also enjoyed a robust working relationship with Osborne, which helped smooth the transition process.

“He taught me everything I know,” Leatham said. “I’m just honored to be kind of walking the same path he did.”

In 2022, as the U.S. continued its gradual rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSSC organized, supported or endorse 52 events, including the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit, the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show and the Rocky Mountain State Games — an annual, Olympic-style competition festival that features more than 30 sports.

Putting on a major sporting event takes an enormous amount of coordination between the CSSC, the city, the Mayor’s Office, the Chamber & EDC and Visit COS, as well as Ed Robson Arena and Weidner Field officials, Leatham said. The Sports Corp. also manages relationships with the 25 national governing bodies that reside in Colorado Springs, ranging from larger organizations like USA Wrestling and USA Hockey, to smaller ones like USA Pentathlon.

“We are a complex and amazing organization that has a lot of different arms,” she said. “We work with, and depend on, every facility in town, and they depend on us, with the idea that ‘a rising tide raises all ships.’”

Leatham and her CSSC team are gearing up for a busy 2023 event season that includes the kinds of competitions Osborne would have loved, officials said.

In a first for Colorado Springs, the USA Weightlifting Nationals Week will be at Ed Robson Arena from June 24–July 2, according to the Team USA schedule.

From July 16-23, Colorado Springs will be hopping as it hosts the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships at Robson Arena. Another first for the city, the event will bring in 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials from more than 30 countries.

“We’re covering up the ice at Robson Arena. We’re looking at maybe 10,000 (hotel) room nights,” Leatham said. “It’s gonna be fantastic!”

Right on the heels of the jump rope festival will be the U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang, an international martial arts tournament that will bring 1,000 athletes of all ages and skill levels to the Robson Arena.

The height of the event season is frenetic and exhausting, but also exhilarating, Leatham said.

“It helps that I have an incredible group of people that I get to work with on a daily basis,” she said. “When you’re surrounded with people like that, it doesn’t feel like work.”

Much like her predecessor, Leatham is constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to highlight the city. She’s looking into several possibilities with the NCAA, and plans to put in a bid to bring the State Games of America — a biennial competition between State Games medalists from across the U.S. — to Colorado Springs in 2028.

“This is an amazing city that (is) on the verge of such great things,” Leatham said.

“If I can be half the leader Tom Osborne was, then my time here will have been a success. He put this organization on a silver platter for me to take over, so my goal is just to continue to walk in those same footsteps.”

Palenchar said he believes the CSSC is in excellent hands moving forward.

“Tom left the Sports Corp. pickup truck with the engine running, a full tank of gas, and the door open,” he said. “Megan jumped in, and she’s been through several tanks of gas, but we haven’t had to replace the brakes at all.”