Carlos Felix, executive chef at The Antlers, a Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., has unveiled a new menu for Sportivo Primo featuring Duca’s Pizza. (Duca’s Neapolitan Pizza is temporarily closed and set to reopen when dine-in capacity moves closer to 100%.) Felix has created the menu for the café bar.
On a recent visit, I was blown away by some of his new dishes.
First was his fried avocado ($10.95). Felix peels a perfectly ripe avocado, cuts it in half and removes the seed. Then he carefully refills the seed cavity with chopped crab meat and pico de gallo. The halves are put back together, lightly breaded and fried. To serve the avocado, he cuts it in half to reveal the stunning stuffing. It’s served with Felix’s flavorful remoulade sauce. The generous serving is fine for a shared appetizer or light lunch.
Next came fried baby back ribs ($14.95 for four, $16.95 for six). The ribs are braised to nearly fall-off-the-bone tenderness, then deep fried until crispy outside and tender inside. Felix bathes them with thick tamarind glaze, a sticky, sweet and spicy sauce. The ribs are served with ranch beans and grilled corn on the cob.
Both dishes are featured specials but certainly destined to find spots on the regular menu when dine-in restrictions are lifted.
Another great option is the flat iron steak sandwich ($14.94), offered for lunch and dinner. It’s a toasted hoagie roll with medium-rare grilled steak topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions and mushrooms and served with a highly flavorful cilantro raspberry horseradish sauce.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays, noon to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 955-5600, tinyurl.com/4yf6pyur.