Colorado Springs has slipped several spots in U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings, though it still finished in the publication's top 10.

For 2023-24, the Springs came in at No. 9 among the nation's 150 largest metro areas as measured by population — down from No. 2 in 2022-23, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings that were released late Monday.

"Colorado Springs has long been a top-10 contender, and with high scores for desirability, steady job market and affordability relative to other parts of the country it stays there for another year," Devon Thorsby, U.S. News & World Report's real estate editor, said via email.

A rising cost of living that's partially tied to higher housing prices, and a slight drop in the Springs' desirability score, were the biggest factors that contributed to its fall from No. 2, she said.

"This year when looking at affordability, we consider both housing costs and how the typical cost of goods and services compare with other parts of the country," Thorsby said. "Many Colorado Springs residents are probably already familiar with rising costs in both areas, and our data reflects that."

U.S. News & World Report says its Best Places to Live rankings "are designed to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down."

In its methodology to rank the 150 metro areas, U.S. News collected data from several government sources, such as the Census Bureau, FBI and federal Department of Labor, as well as its own internal sources.

The publication also surveyed thousands of people in March 2023 to determine what factors were most important to them when choosing a place to live. Based on that survey, U.S. News categorized its data into four indexes: quality of life, which made up 36% of a city's ranking; value, 23%; job market, 19%; and desirability, 22%.

When it comes to the desirability index, Colorado Springs for the last four years had ranked No. 1. This year, however, it dipped to No. 2 and was dethroned by Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Said Thorsby: "Colorado Springs has been the long-reigning most desirable place to live, though this year it’s unseated to the No. 2 spot by Myrtle Beach. ... This year the desirability index has expanded, however, to include weather temperateness, attraction and entertainment establishments relative to the population and population growth due to net migration.

"Colorado Springs performs pretty well in every category aside from the weather, which is probably a given," she said. "But in this area, Myrtle Beach also offers plenty of desirability for people, while having much milder winters. Plus, it’s the fastest growing metro area out of the 150 metro areas considered."

What's the value of such rankings by U.S. News & World Report and other publications? Typically, it depends on where a city finishes.

Cities that are far down the list might greet their less-than-stellar rankings with a shrug of the shoulders.

In Colorado Springs and other cities that have enjoyed lofty recognition over the last several years, however, civic leaders, politicians and business people view the rankings as a badge of honor and rarely miss a chance to tout them in news releases, public speeches and marketing brochures.

Other highlights of this year's U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live report include:

• Green Bay, Wis., finished No. 1, moving up from No. 3 last year.

• Huntsville, Ala., ranked No. 2, inching down from No. 1 last year. Huntsville's ranking is worth noting; the city and Colorado Springs are vying to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. The military installation is housed at Peterson Space Force Base in the Springs until at least 2026, but former President Donald Trump in January 2021 ordered Space Command moved to Huntsville. Some local civic and business leaders, state officials and members of Colorado's congressional delegation complained that Trump's decision was purely political — rewarding Alabama, which supported him in his unsuccessful 2020 reelection bid, and punishing Colorado, whose voters backed President Joe Biden. At stake: thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in defense spending that Space Command is expected to bring to its home city.

• Of other Colorado cities in this year's Best Places to Live list, Boulder repeated last year's No. 4 ranking; Fort Collins jumped to No. 23 from No. 53; and Denver sank to No. 99 from No. 55.

• In order, this year's top 10 were Green Bay; Huntsville; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Boulder; Sarasota, Fla.; Naples, Fla.; Portland, Maine; Charlotte, N.C.; Colorado Springs; and Fayettville, Ark.