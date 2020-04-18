Colorado Springs has cut $20 million from its $331.3 million general fund budget ahead of expected revenue shortfalls driven by the coronavirus and it’s bracing for more.
The city won’t start seeing revenue declines until May when March sales taxes come in and the financial picture will likely look worse in June when the city receives April sales tax collections, Mayor John Suthers said.
The sales tax collections for those two months could guide across-the-board pay cuts in the city, he told Colorado Springs City Council during a briefing Friday.
“We know April is going to be terrible,” he said, in an interview.
If tourism is limited over the summer, “then it really gets dramatic” city revenue projections show, he said.
To preemptively cut $20 million out of the budget, the city has deferred some construction projects and equipment upgrades, banned travel and instituted a hiring freeze. The hiring freeze dropped the number of city employees by 102 compared to this time last year, he told council.
Some of the projects the city has deferred include upgrading security cameras, new restrooms in the Garden of Gods Park and projects to make city buildings accessible to disabled visitors, Suthers said.
The city has yet to start the employee furloughs seen in other communities to balance the budget. Boulder is going to furlough more than 700 employees and Aurora will furlough 576.
If the city furloughs employees, police and fire departments are likely to be insulated from those budget cuts, but employees in those departments could still see some pay cuts, he said.
“We are going to prioritize public safety,” Suthers said.
The city staff expects to take cuts one step at a time, but the city must balance its budget because it legally cannot run a deficit, Suthers said.
Federal aid
The city expects to receive $47.3 million in federal aid to help cover coronavirus costs and help support specific services such as air travel and transit.
No federal aid has been set aside as of Friday to help cover revenue shortfalls in the city’s general fund, which includes the police, fire and parks departments, he said. The city had expected to apply for a portion of $150 billion approved by the federal government to help cover state and local government expenses related to coronvirus, he said. However, whether the city would qualify for the funding was in question Friday afternoon, Suthers told council members.
Federal aid granted thus far includes $24.3 million to allow the Colorado Springs Airport to remain open and retain staff. The airport’s passenger traffic has declined from a daily average of 2,156 travelers a year ago to 155, said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the city of Colorado Springs in a previous interview.
Mountain Metro Transit expects to get $21.5 million in federal aid to cover expenses related to coronavirus, including waiving fares, said Criag Blewitt, transit director.
The city is planning on $665,000 to cover some public safety costs and $2.6 million that could cover costs related to affordable housing and the homeless isolation shelter that opened in the City Auditorium, among other items, Suthers said.
The city may also spend $5 million to $10 million from its $32 million in unrestricted general fund reserves to help cover costs, he said. The mayor said he wouldn’t want to spend more to ensure the city is prepared for future emergencies.
Parks may see cuts
The city’s parks, recreation and cultural services department is likely to hire fewer seasonal staff members this year, in part, because of social distancing rules that may persist into the summer, said Karen Palus, the department’s director
Gov. Jared Polis’ future orders on social distancing and limitations on group gatherings could affect city sports leagues, child care, swimming pools and other services, Palus said.
“You plan for the worst case scenario and hope for the best,” she said.
The parks and rec department has already reduced hours for some employees working in areas that have been closed, such as the city’s community centers, Sertich Ice Center and the City Auditorium she said. Some employees who would normally work in closed areas have been assigned to deep cleaning and program planning to stay busy while facilities are shuttered, Palus said.
Palus’ department is planning for the City Auditorium to remain closed for the year because in the short term it is serving as an isolation center for homeless residents and large gatherings of people will likely be limited for awhile to slow the spread of the virus, she said.
The city is also eliminating summer shuttle service to Garden of the Gods and evaluating whether to suspend the shuttle service to Pikes Peak because of budgetary and social distancing concerns, she said. If the city maintains the Pikes Peaks shuttle, the city would follow public health officials' guidance on its operation, Palus said.
The city is planning to hire seasonal maintenance staff, but some maintenance activities may be reduced to help cut costs, she said. For example, the city plans to fertilize less frequently and cut back on trimming native vegetation, she said.
Road construction steams ahead
Colorado Springs does not expect budget shortfalls to slow or stop most road construction projects because they are supported through designated sales taxes approved by voters, said Travis Easton, the city’s Public Works director.
The city could see a $7 million shortfall of funding expected to be generated by 2C, a sales tax designated for road construction and extended for five years by the voters in November, he said. As a result, some extra projects may not be completed, he said.
“We should be just fine as far as getting the original list of road projects completely finished,” he said.
The 2C sales tax was estimated to generate about $50 million a year before the coronavirus hit.
While the coronavirus has taken many travelers off the road, it has not significantly benefited road crews, Easton said.
“The benefit is more from a safety perspective than time savings,” he said.