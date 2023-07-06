Permits pulled for the construction of Colorado Springs-area homes jumped to a more than two-year high last month, though industry members caution that the numbers were inflated because a building code change led to a surge in permit activity.

In June, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 500 permits for the construction of single-family, detached homes, mostly in El Paso County, according to a monthly government building report issued this week by the agency.

June's total rose nearly 24% from the same month last year, which was the first year-over-year increase in nearly a year. June permits also were the most for any month since 515 permits were issued in February 2021.

Last month's permit total excludes townhomes and duplexes, which, if combined with detached homes, would push June's number to 578 or the most since 580 in August 2005, according to Regional Building Department figures.

A new building code, implemented by the Regional Building Department after two years of study and public input, took effect June 30. It's been approved by the eight local governments that Regional Building serves: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls and Woodland Park.

In general, the majority of building code changes for the homebuilding, remodeling and commercial construction industries are designed to make structures more energy-efficient and improve safety, according to a recent statement from the Regional Building Department.

Homebuilders who already had plans in the works for the construction of single-family homes, however, pulled a flurry of permits ahead of the June 30 effective date, which caused numbers to climb.

"In the code change, it required builders to resubmit and redesign plans to meet the new code," said Mark Reyner, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and owner of Weatherbee Drywall in the Springs. "If you have a bunch of plans that you invested time, money and effort in, and they're good plans, they wanted to use those."

As a result, "it created a little spike" in permits, Reyner said.

That spike came at a time when the pace of local home construction has sputtered for several months because of sharp increases in long-term mortgage rates during the second half of 2022.

Higher rates for 30-year, fixed-rate loans priced many buyers out of the market and caused them to remain on the sidelines when it came to buying new and existing homes, local housing officials have said. In 2022, nearly 1,300 fewer building permits were issued locally for the construction of single-family, detached homes when compared with 2021, according to Regional Building Department figures.

On Thursday, those rates averaged 6.81% nationally, which is their highest point this year, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Reyner, however, said building industry officials are looking for positive signs in the market.

"I think we're still getting a little bit more traffic in models," he said. "It's ticking up a little bit. The builders we work with are picking up a little bit. Not a lot. It's a little increase, but it all adds up."