Two Colorado Springs nonprofits on Thursday began chipping away at the city’s shortage of homeless shelter beds, adding space at one and lowering barriers at another.
The Springs Rescue Mission added space for about 100 people at its campus at 5 W. Las Vegas St. as a stopgap measure until it can open a bigger, more permanent shelter expansion in December.
And the Salvation Army began changing admission requirements at its R.J. Montgomery facility, 709 S. Sierra Madre St., by allowing up to 120 men to stay each night based on behavior — not sobriety.
Taken together, the moves were the first wave of a highly touted initiative this year aimed at creating an extra 370 “low-barrier” beds, where admission isn’t based on sobriety to persuade more people in camps to come indoors.
The goal is to keep people from freezing to death on the streets, while allowing Colorado Springs police to better enforce ordinances that ban camping on public property, said Andrew Phelps, the city’s homelessness prevention and response coordinator. The extra shelter space is key, he said, because police might be sued for violating campers’ constitutional rights if they issue tickets for camping when no alternative shelter exists.
“In terms of short-term goals for our community, we believe that having adequate low-barrier shelter bed capacity is step one for us in our plan to reduce homelessness,” Phelps said.
For Joshua, 26, the extra space was a relief Thursday evening.
He arrived in Colorado Springs from Oklahoma with his wife about six months ago. But finding a job took several months, and, on Tuesday night, they were attacked while in a camp southeast of downtown by an unknown group of masked people wielding bats and metal bars. His ankle was broken in the assault.
On Thursday, he was relieved to be indoors and safe.
“It’s great they’re getting more room,” said Joshua, who asked that his last name not be printed, for fear of being attacked again. “It’s great there’s more people who have a chance to sleep comfortable, than freeze to death.
“I won’t lie, there’s problems, but every place has problems,” Joshua added. “They’re working on improving, and that’s great.”
Despite Thursday’s moves, the city’s stated goal of creating 370 low-barrier beds might overstate the impact.
Only 150 beds will be added to the city’s shelter bed count, all at the Springs Rescue Mission.
The other 220 beds existed for years at the Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery shelter. All of them will be transitioned in the coming months from “high barrier” to low barrier. Meanwhile, the nonprofit plans to construct space for 40 new beds to house families — where sobriety still will be required.
City and nonprofit officials say that reducing barriers to admission could keep those beds from going empty, as has frequently happened in the past.
One night last winter, for example, many beds reserved for families went unused. Meanwhile, every low-barrier bed was full and 513 people slept outside in camps or on the streets, some of whom might have come inside if a low-barrier bed had been available.
The immediate impact of reducing those barriers at the Salvation Army is unclear. Despite its strict rules for admission, the nonprofit’s shelter has been at or near capacity lately. On Wednesday, the 220-bed shelter hosted 223 people.
Phelps said the city will know better in a month or two if the extra beds are enough to meet demand. If the shelters continue to fill up, Phelps said he plans to reach out to the faith community and local churches to see if they are willing to help shelter more people.
Simply opening up the extra space on Thursday was a Herculean task, nonprofit leaders said.
At Springs Rescue Mission, almost every square foot at the campus is either being used for shelter or under construction to accommodate the city’s growing homeless population.
Its current men’s and women’s shelters have been housing well more than 300 people a night. During a snowstorm Tuesday night, 323 people stayed there, and on Wednesday night, it hosted 318 people. And during a cold spell in early October, shelter operators had to turn away 20-30 people because they ran out of space.
On Thursday, the nonprofit opened up its extra space for about 100 people by clearing the tables and chairs inside its day center and laying out sleeping mats. It’s a stopgap measure intended to shelter as many people as possible until a new, 150-person shelter — its third such building on the sprawling campus — is ready to house people in December.
“This will give us some much-needed — hopefully — breathing room,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.
The nonprofit is moving its supportive family services program to a new building to make room for more shelter space, and it just finished renovating its women’s shelter. An apartment complex also is being erected on the campus.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army’s leader, Capt. David Kauffman, said he had to break one of his organization’s policies to make more than half of his beds low barrier by Thursday.
Normally, he said, visitors who aren’t sober must be separated from children and families. While their sleeping quarters are divided, boys 12 and older must use the same restrooms and showering areas as men staying there under the low-barrier rules.
“That’s our challenge, but it’s necessary,” Kauffman said.
“We don’t want anybody freezing. We don’t want anybody going without shelter. That’s where our hearts are.”