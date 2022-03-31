The city of Colorado Springs recently agreed to pay $387,000 to settle a legal claim brought by a woman hit by a police cruiser.
Police Officer Jordan Parker told police he thought he was driving about 10 to 15 mph when he hit Deborah Crewe, 62, who was in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Hancock Avenue and East Boulder Street on March 7, 2020, according to the police report. The detective's report stated Parker likely hit Crew at about 8 mph.
Parker was turning left from Hancock onto Boulder in the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria and looking at the truck to the right of him because he was not sure if they were going to make a left turn also, the report said.
He was looking at the truck because it had its left turn signal on and could have been a hazard, the detective's report said.
The officer did not see Crewe before hitting her and did not brake, the police report said.
Parker immediately got out of the car to help Crewe and self-reported the accident, the documents said.
The crash broke two of Crewe's ribs and her nose, the police report said. She was on her way to work at the kitchen in UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. She had just gotten off the city bus and had waited for the pedestrian signal before crossing the street when she was hit, Crewe told police.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on a clear day. The detective could not determine whether the pedestrian signal was on when she crossed, the report said.
Parker is still employed with Colorado Springs police, department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said.
Crewe's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
The Colorado Springs City Council approved the settlement with Crewe early in March without discussion.