A senior housing complex in northeast Colorado Springs will soon add independent living apartments to its menu of options, offering all three major levels of care in one location.
Melody Living Associates, based near Akron, Ohio, plans in July to open a 111-unit independent living wing with four one- and two-bedroom floor plans this summer at 7570 Tutt Blvd., located across Woodmen Road from St. Francis Medical Center. The complex, developed by Melody parent company Cedarwood Development, also includes a 57-bed assisted living center and 22-bed memory care wing that opened in 2018.
“In addition to our assisted living and memory care neighborhoods, the addition of our independent living neighborhood will allow us to truly offer a complete continuum of care to residents,” Terry LaMantia, Melody Living’s executive director, said in a news release. Residents of the independent living wing will be able to move to assisted living or memory care as they require more services.
The independent living complex includes a dining room, a restaurant and bistro that serve all three meals daily to residents, a fitness center, spa, salon, theater, scheduled transportation and other amenities.
The opening comes at a difficult time for the senior housing industry. A survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care found the occupancy rate in senior housing nationwide fell to a record low of 80.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven mostly by many operators slowing move-ins and engaging in limited leasing activity. The occupancy rate for independent living was down to 83.5% in the fourth quarter from nearly 90% in the first quarter, the Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit research and industry trade group said.
Falling occupancy rates and the opening of three local senior housing complexes late last year have triggered widespread incentives among senior housing operators.
Melody Living is offering up to $13,900 in free rent, move-in help, fee cuts and other credits to residents who move in within 30 days of opening, LaMantia said. Interest among potential residents has increased in recent weeks as more seniors have received the COVID vaccine, he said.