Colorado Springs hotels welcomed visitors last month with improved occupancy rates from the year before.

Hotel occupancy bumped up 2.9% in February to 60% compared to 58.3% the same month last year, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

Local hotel occupancy was also up from 58.9% in February 2020, the month before the nation dove into COVID-19 instigated shutdowns. Levels were not quite up to the 63.5% occupancy seen in 2019, a benchmark year before the onset of the pandemic.

Average daily rates jumped in February to $117.85 in Colorado Springs, up 4.6% from 2022.

Denver hotel occupancy followed suit with a nearly 6% increase from the same month last year to a rate of 62.1%.

Glenwood Springs, Craig and Greeley, among other destinations, outperformed Denver.

Denver's average daily rate rose to $136.71 in February, a 6.7% boost from the previous year.

The lodging report doesn’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.