Several Colorado Springs schools will benefit from the latest round of Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grants. The Colorado Board of Education approved $180 million in grants earlier this month to fund school construction projects for 17 recipients.

Atlas Preparatory School, Harrison School District 2 and Mountain Song Community School are among this year’s beneficiaries.

Lawmakers enacted the “Building Excellent Schools Today Act” or “BEST” in 2008 to address the limited capacity many Colorado schools have to replace aging facilities. Since then, BEST has contributed more than $3.5 billion in grants — which are designed to improve health, safety, security and technology in Colorado’s public schools.

More than half of the grants will be funded, in part, by the Colorado State Land Board, marijuana excise tax, the Colorado Lottery and earned interest. Projects include roof replacements, fire alarms and security upgrades as well as other major renovations.

Awardees will be expected to contribute about $79 million in matching funds.

An additional $537 million in projects could be approved, if funding becomes available.

Atlas Preparatory School, a charter school in D-2 and three-time recipient of the BEST grant, will use a combined $20.1 million in grant funding and matching contributions from capital reserves to renovate its middle school campus on South Murray Boulevard. Atlas serves 520 students in grades 5-8 and more than 1,200 students across its three campuses.

The north Lincoln middle school building was constructed in 1981 and underwent renovations when Atlas purchased the property in 2008, according to the school’s grant application. The remodel created 12 classrooms, eight office spaces, six sets of bathrooms, two computer labs, a counseling center, a staff lounge and a cafeteria and gym space. Atlas chose to remodel rather than construct a new building due to funding limitations at the time.

The building was initially designed as a strip mall and has an exterior door in each classroom, amounting to 27 in total. Due to a lack of fire suppression systems, the doors must remain operational to satisfy state egress requirements, according to the grant application. Excessive and unsecure access points are a concern to the school given its location on Colorado Springs' southeast side, which sees higher crime rates than other parts of the city that force Atlas into school lockdowns about once a month.

Grant funds will be used to demolish and rebuild the north Lincoln building, to renovate the south King building, and to connect the two to one another. Newly sized classrooms would remedy the school’s overcrowding issue and comply with egress safety standards while eliminating several entry points. The new kitchen will also add proper grease containment and ventilation systems, according to the grant application, and plumbing and HVAC updates will be made throughout.

The north building will remain in operation until a new building is constructed. Additional parking will be added in the old building’s place.

Harrison School District 2, a three-time BEST grant recipient, will use a combined $2.4 million in grant funding and matching contributions from 2018 bond proceeds to renovate Panorama Middle School on South Chelton Road. Panorama serves about 400 students in grades 6-8.

The school has undergone two expansions since its 1973 construction, most recently in 1997, when 26,652 square feet were added to the building to accommodate the district’s growing population, according to D-2’s grant application. Panorama has undergone several capital projects in recent years, including updates to its parking lot, boiler replacements and water sealing.

However, some equipment is “reaching the end of its lifecycle,” according to the application. Panorama will use BEST grant funding to install a secure front entrance vestibule, secure doors around the school building and add new HVAC units.

“The coronavirus pandemic made this a top priority for our District, as numerous studies have shown for years that indoor air quality impacts student performance,” the application reads.

Mountain Song Community School, a charter school in Colorado Springs School District 11, will use a combined $10 million in BEST grant funding and matching contributions in bond proceeds and other grant funds to renovate its K-8 campus on West Kiowa Street. MCSC serves 400 students.

The facility was constructed in 1901 and operated as a school before MSCS began leasing it from D-11. After nine years and a search for a permanent residence, MSCS purchased the property in 2022 when it was determined to be the best option. However, health and safety deficiencies existed in the historic three-level building.

The school has no cafetera or kitchen, meaning there is no way to provide its students — one-third of whom struggle with food insecurity — with healthy meals. The school’s grant application also expressed concerns over its unsecure front entrance, where intruders might enter unimpeded, and an outdated ventilation system.

Grant funds will create a kitchen, cafeteria, secure entry vestibule, elevator, new HVAC system and safe special education classrooms, according to the school's grant application.