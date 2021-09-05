At an Aug. 26 neighborhood meeting, District 11 school board president Shawn Gullixson said he would be surprised if the district didn't have a mask mandate in place for employees and students by Labor Day.
On Sunday, Gullixson’s prediction came true when the 26,000-student district expanded its existing mask directive to include all students and staff — regardless of vaccination status — effective Tuesday.
It's the second update to the district’s mask mandate since it directed all staff to wear face coverings indoors on Wednesday. On Friday evening, it was announced elementary students would be joining staff with the mask requirement.
In a Friday memo stating that elementary school students would need to wear masks, district officials said that another day above a rate of 250 new cases per day in El Paso County would result in the order being extended to middle and high school students.
“Regardless of individual feelings on masks/face coverings, the fact remains when all people in a classroom are masked, students will not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms,” officials said in a Friday message to district families.
The requirement will be in effect for 30 days, after which officials will re-evaluate whether or not to renew it based on community transmission of COVID-19.
The district said that schools have been provided with disposable masks for those who lose theirs or who forget to mask up. Students and staff will be able to take their masks off when they’re eating, outside on designated mask breaks or during instruction that requires special attention to articulation, like phonics.
Students and staff will also be able to remove masks when they’re alone in a closed room, or when socially distanced in cubicles.
As of Saturday, El Paso County had seen five consecutive days with a one-week average new-case rate over 250.