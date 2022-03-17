Colorado Springs sales tax revenue in Feburary jumped by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier for the 12th consecutive month, though the gain was the smallest in a year, according to a report.
The $15.9 million generated from the city's 2% sales tax last month was up 12.4% from a year ago, according to the Colorado Springs Finance Department report released Wednesday. The February collections on items ranging from appliances, TVs, cars, building materials and more were based on sales made mostly in January.
Sales tax revenue increases during the previous 12 months posted gains of 15%-60% from the same month a year earlier. The smaller gain in February likely was based, in part, on a surge in COVID-19 cases from the fast-spreading but less severe omicron variant, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.
"I have been expecting (sales tax) growth to moderate, not just in Colorado Springs, but in retail sales nationwide, because higher inflation and greater (economic) uncertainty are eroding consumer confidence in a big way," Bailey said. "You also are seeing consumers focus their spending on essential items, now that they are paying more for everything and lack of supply for purchases like vehicles has become a major issue."
More than half of the gain in February was generated by collections from building materials sales, restaurants and grocery stores, though many grocery items are exempt from sales tax. Every retail category but medical marijuana among the 15 tracked by the department increased from February 2021, with business services, utilities and hotels posting the largest percentage increases.
Sales tax revenue is a key economic indicator and the biggest funding source for city government, accounting for more than half of spending on public safety, roads, parks and other services. Special taxes for public safety, roads, parks, open space and trails generated nearly $9 million during February.
Other details in the report:
• Revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars jumped nearly 35% to $414,748, a record for February .
• Collections from the city's use tax, paid on manufacturing and other equipment bought outside the city, edged slightly higher to $661,549.