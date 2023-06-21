Colorado Springs sales tax collections fell in May for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago — a decline that one local economist says was predictable and signals an economic downturn ahead, albeit a mild one.

May's city sales tax receipts, which reflect retail spending by consumers and businesses in April, totaled $18.2 million or 6.3% lower than the $19.4 million collected in the same month a year earlier, according to a Colorado Springs Finance Department report released Wednesday. The city's last year-over-year decline in sales tax collections came in June 2020, when revenues fell 3.8%.

For the city's first four reporting months this year, sales tax revenues totaled $71.2 million, a 1% drop from $71.9 million in the same period in 2022.

Increases in city sales tax collections measured on a percentage basis were in the double digits in early 2022, but began to shrink as the year went on. Since December, monthly increases in sales tax revenues had ticked below 1.5%.

"I’m not surprised because various indicators in the economy are already showing slowdowns," said Tatiana Bailey, executive director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies, a Colorado Springs nonprofit. "It feels like the last 18 months we've been waiting for this recession, and whether it fully materializes or not, we don't know just yet. But a contraction, a slowdown is already in play."

Some key measurements that economists rely on to forecast economic trends "have been flashing red for a while," Bailey said.

Among them: manufacturing and small business surveys have pointed to concerns about the economy, while the Leading Economic Index — a compilation of economic indicators produced by the nonpartisan Conference Board think tank — declined in March and April.

Higher mortgage and interest rates, meanwhile, are among factors that have combined to trigger a slowdown in consumer and business spending, Bailey said.

Long-term mortgage rates that have averaged more than 6.5% nationally, along with higher home costs to start with, have priced many new home buyers out of the market, local real estate industry experts have said.

In the Colorado Springs area, building permits issued for the construction of single-family homes were down 29.5% in 2022 over the year before, and for the first five months of 2023 are down 51% on a year-over-year basis, according to Pikes Peak Regional Building Department figures.

The impact on the city's sales tax collections?

According to the Finance Department report, revenues collected on the purchase of building materials nosedived 16.1% in May compared with the same month the year before. With fewer homes being constructed, sales tax collections on furniture, appliances and electronics that homebuyers purchase to stock those houses also dropped 4.6%.

"Building materials are a large component of sales and use tax revenue, right?" Bailey said. "So if you have, I think it's roughly a 22% decline (actually 29.5%) year-over-year in housing starts, bingo, right there, you're going to have a pretty serious contraction in building materials."

As consumer interest rates have increased, city sales tax revenues in May from motor vehicle purchases sank 13% on a year-over-year basis, the Finance Department report showed.

"Auto purchases, of course, are also interest rate sensitive," Bailey said. "Experts were thinking that auto sales would hold up a bit better because it's a necessity, it's not quite as big an investment as a home and the average age of cars is really getting up there."

But many car buyers are waiting on the sidelines for interest rates to come down, Bailey said. Others, she said, might be interested in switching to electric vehicles, but are putting off purchases until prices drop.

In general, Bailey said, consumers also are tired of inflation and sky-high prices for groceries and other items, while talk of a recession might have shaken the confidence of many consumers who've put off purchases as a result.

Other retail categories tracked in the city's sales tax report in which revenues declined included utilities, 17.4%; hotels and motels, 3%; department and discount stores, 2.9%; and clothing stores, 2.4%.

Retail categories with revenue increases were business services, 38.9%; miscellaneous retail (online sales, book stores and sporting goods stores, among others), 5.4%; grocery stores, 4.6%; and restaurants, 1.2%.

Even as signs of an economic downturn show up in the city sales tax report or elsewhere, Bailey said she's not ready to push the panic button.

"Unless we have something that comes out from left field, like a sudden escalation in the Ukrainian war, or we have such a bad summer with so much drought that food prices go through the roof again, or OPEC decides to do something annoying (with oil prices), I do think that this slowdown that we're going to have or even possible recession that we're going to have is going to be mild," Bailey said.

"I do think it will resolve, so to speak, in 2024," she added, "and we'll even be able to get interest rates down a little bit."