Amid soaring inflation and a falling stock market, city sales tax collections still managed a healthy year-over-year increase in May.

City sales tax revenue rose 12.32% in May from a year earlier to $19.4 million, according to a report this week from the Colorado Springs Finance Department. May's collections were based on retail sales that took place in April.

The Space Symposium, drawing more than 10,000 people and helping fill area hotels, was held in April; last year's Space Symposium was delayed until August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and even then was a hybrid online and in-person event. So it's not a surprise that the hotel/motel category saw the largest percentage increase in sales tax collections, up 83.05% from May a year ago. Similarly, revenues from the city's separate tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals rose 90.6% in May from the year before.

Business services saw the second-largest percentage increase in sales tax collections, at 46.8%; furniture, appliances and electronics was next, at 18.13%. All categories saw increases except medical marijuana, down 41.44%, and miscellaneous retail, down 2.78%.

Revenue from use tax — levied on items that businesses purchase from outside the Springs for use inside city limits — rose 36.04% in May from a year earlier. Combined revenue from sales and use tax so far this year is up 10.87% from the same period a year ago.

Revenues from the 2% sales and use tax are crucial to the city, paying for a little more than half of general fund spending on parks, roads, public safety and other services. Sales tax collections have climbed year-over-year every month for two years.

But with growing fears of a recession amid rampant inflation and the Federal Reserve's effort to restrain that inflation, can the good times last?

Probably not, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.

"I don't see any way that those sales and use tax numbers aren't going to come down," she said, pointing to national numbers that indicate a slowdown in consumer purchases. And some recent gains, she noted, haven't necessarily been a result of consumers making more purchases but simply spending more on their purchases as a result of 40-year-high inflation.

But while she expects sales tax revenues to start to flatten or even decrease from a year earlier, she noted that would be in comparison to a time when consumers were still feeling the benefits of fiscal stimulus measures that were enacted to counter the economic impact of the pandemic and "artificially" boosted spending. "What is more relevant," she said, "is 2019 levels," and she expects revenues to continue to grow compared to that level.

"The reason I'm not too concerned about sales and use tax falling off a cliff is because our region has done particularly well in terms of recovering from the pandemic," she said.