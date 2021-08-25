Pandemic? What pandemic?
Colorado Springs sales tax collections climbed to a record high last month as stores, restaurants and the tourism industry were among local economic sectors that saw gains because of increased consumer and business spending, a city Finance Department report shows.
The city, which levies a 2% tax on cars, appliances, TVs, clothing, building materials and other retail purchases, took in $21.7 million in sales tax revenue in July, a figure that's based on spending that took place in June, according to the report.
It was the city's biggest single month collection, and increased nearly 29% over the same month a year ago, the report showed.
Year to date, the city's 2% sales tax has generated $103.8 million, a 31% jump over the same period last year when the city had collected $79.3 million.
In another sign of a rebounding economy, the city's separate levy on auto rentals and hotel rooms — known as the LART tax — soared to a record $1.1 million in July. That's more than three times higher than the $324,937 collected during the same month last year and indicates increased travel in the region.
Part of the statistical gains in sales tax collections might result from a comparison of the latest numbers to last year, when COVID-19 shutdowns, closings and capacity restrictions led to reduced consumer and business spending, Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said Wednesday.
But sales tax collections also are up because of healthy city and state economies and the spending that follows, she said.
For example, the pace of local home construction so far this year is up 17.2%; second quarter home prices have soared by 24.3%; and the local unemployment rate, while still higher than in the past, dipped to 6.2% in July.
"I don't want to understate ... the organic growth that continues to be really, really strong in the state of Colorado," Bailey said. "We're seeing that in housing numbers, we're seeing that in the employment numbers. We're just booming as a state and Colorado Springs is definitely a big part of that."
Other pandemic-related factors also might be influencing the local economy, she said.
Unlike other states and metro areas that have reimposed restrictions on mask-wearing, travel and gatherings, Colorado remains relatively open, Bailey said. City and state residents continue to shop, travel and spend, she said.
Bailey said she also suspects there's been an evolution in the thinking of area residents, especially those who are fully vaccinated.
Because they feel protected, they aren't necessarily hesitant to get out and eat at restaurants, visit tourist attractions and the like, which keeps cash registers humming, she said.
"There's a lot of sort of risk-benefit analysis going on, especially for vaccinated people," Bailey said. "Yep, I can still get sick, but I probably won't get as sick, so I'm going to go to the restaurant.
"People are kind of learning how to live with the virus," she added. "Of course, unfortunately, things can change if we get some kind of crazy mutation. But I think that's part of what we're seeing as well. The fear factor, especially for the vaccinated, has come down. And that's reflected in people's activity levels and spending patterns."
Highlights of the city's July sales tax report include:
• Every retail category tracked by the city saw an increase in sales tax collections on a year-over-year basis, except for medical marijuana, which fell 19.4% to $198,557.
• Among the biggest gains in retail categories: hotels and motels, 300.1% to $1.3 million; business services, 164.3% to $313,785; furniture, appliances and electronics, 60.4% to $1.6 million; miscellaneous retail, 58.2% to $3.1 million; clothing stores, 35.4% to $748,439; restaurants, 30.8% to $2.4 million; and building materials, 17.4% to $3.7 million.
• Revenue from Colorado Springs' use tax, which is collected on the sale of business equipment and machinery purchased outside the city, increased almost 22% to $878,680. Year to date, use tax revenues have totaled $4.7 million, up nearly 20% from the same period in 2020.