Colorado Springs sales tax collections grew last month at their slowest pace in nearly two years, a new City Finance Department report shows.
But that doesn't mean it's time for the city to push the panic button.
In fact, the city could continue to see solid revenue gains from its sales tax in the months ahead — just not necessarily at the same robust, double-digit percentages as during much of the last 1½ years, one local economist says.
"We were in good shape a year ago, and we're still in really good shape," Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said of city sales tax collections.
In July, Colorado Springs' 2% sales tax — which is levied on consumer and business purchases of TVs, cars and trucks, appliances, clothing, building materials and other items — generated $22.6 million; that's 4.3% more than the same month a year earlier, the Finance Department's latest report showed.
On the one hand, that percentage increase was the smallest since sales tax revenues rose by 2.3% on a year-over-year basis in September 2020.
On the other hand, the July tally was the second highest total on record for any month and ranked behind only the $23 million that the city took in during January of this year, according to Finance Department reports.
Last month's sales tax collections also are being compared against a figure from July 2021, when sales tax revenues totaled $21.7 million — the third highest on record.
"Yes, it looks like the increases in sales and use taxes have slowed, which they have," Bailey said of the percentage change in revenue. "But it's still ... a tremendous amount of money and it's anchored off of a year ago."
The city remains in a good position when it comes to the sales tax's financial performance, she said.
Higher inflation means consumers are paying more for their retail purchases, Bailey said. As a result, the city sales tax will bring in more revenue because it's levied as a percentage of the cost of an item, she said.
The city's population, meanwhile, continues to grow as more people move to the Pikes Peak region, Bailey said. More people potentially means more purchases of retail goods, which pumps up the the city's sales tax coffers.
Looking ahead, the big question becomes what happens as the overall economy slows and consumer sentiment cools, both of which already are evident, Bailey said.
The city probably will continue to see percentage gains in sales tax revenues, but more likely in the low single digits, she said.
"You can't keep doing double-digit increases like we were a year ago," Bailey said.
Also, consumers no doubt will rein in purchases, which could slow how much sales tax revenue the city takes in, she said.
"Is it going to fall off a cliff? I don't think so," Bailey said. "I think the only way it's going to fall off a cliff is if another unforeseen thing happens, like we get a new (COVID-19) strain and people are home a lot again or if things escalate in Europe (because of the Russia-Ukraine war) or something like that."
Economists closely track Colorado Springs sales tax revenues as a barometer of the local economy.
At the same time, sales tax collections are a key revenue source for the city, and account for more than half of its general fund budget, which pays for parks, public safety and other basic services.
Other highlights of the city's July sales tax report included:
• Of more than a dozen retail industry categories tracked by the city, auto dealership sales saw the biggest year-over-year gains in sales tax revenues with a 17.8% increase. Other retail increases were restaurants, 15.7%; building materials, 14.7%; utilities, 13.6%; and hotels/motels, 13.5%. Miscellaneous retailers — such as online sellers, sporting goods stores, book stores and pet supply shops — saw a gain of 11.8%.
• Retail industry categories that saw revenue declines included business services, 41.7%; auto repair and leases, 34.8%; grocery stores, 27%; and furniture, appliances and electronics, 5.9%.
• Revenues from the city's separate tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals totaled $1.1 million in July. That figure rose by just 3.7% on a year-over-year-basis, and yet the total lodging and auto rental tax revenue for July was the second highest on record and trailed only the $1.3 million generated in August 2021.