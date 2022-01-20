Colorado Springs sales tax collections rose again last month, as area residents and businesses spent at a healthy clip heading into the holiday buying and shopping season.
Sales tax revenues totaled $17.7 million in December, a 17.7% increase over the $15 million collected by the city in the same month a year earlier, according to a report Thursday by the Colorado Springs Finance Department. December's revenues reflected spending that took place in November.
December was the 10th straight month that the city saw a double-digit, year-over-year percentage jump in its sales tax collections.
The latest increase continues a trend of "off the charts" sales tax gains for Colorado Springs, which mirrors sales and income tax revenue growth for the state, said local economist Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.
Colorado's economy has been buoyed by well-paid professional and technical jobs that are attractive because they can be done remotely, Bailey said, and employees who hold those jobs spend willingly on consumer products and services.
"You have individuals that are still able to go out and purchase everything from a toaster to a home," she said. "One of the categories that has been consistently strong in the sales and use tax is (the purchase of) machinery and things related to homebuying."
Despite the city's strong sales tax performance in December, there are red flags, Bailey said.
Inflationary pressures have pushed the cost of consumer goods higher, she said. As a result, Colorado Springs has collected more sales tax revenue, in part, because of rising prices and not just because of consumers who spent more.
"Yes, it's still positive," Bailey said of city sales tax revenue gains, "and I certainly don't think inflation is the only thing that is causing that sales-and-use tax to be kind of off-the-charts good. But it is a factor."
At the same time, consumer confidence has sagged the past few months, which leads to concerns that spending could slow in 2022, she said.
"When you ask consumers, it's mostly because of inflation and so forth, Bailey said. "It does kind of make you wonder if 2022 is going to be that sort of pivot point where these double-digit, off-the-chart increases in sales-and-use tax, particularly in our region, might start to cool off.
"Not fall off, it's not a cliff," she added. "But I don't know that we're going to continue to see the double-digit increases that we have."
Colorado Springs levies a 2% tax on purchases of TVs, motor vehicles, appliances, clothing and building materials, among other items. The city relies heavily on the sales tax, which generates more than half of the revenues that pay for public safety, roads, parks and other basic services in its general fund budget.
Other takeaways from the latest Finance Department report on the city's sales tax include:
- Through December, city sales tax revenues totaled $198.8 million, a one-fourth, year-over-year increase.
- Nearly every major industry tracked by the city showed a year-over-year, percentage increase in sales tax revenues in December. Among them: Hotels and motels, 102.8%; business services, 79.7%; utilities, 38.7%; restaurants, 34.6%; online sellers, sporting goods stores, book stores, pet supply shops and other miscellaneous retailers, 24.4%; clothing stores, 23.6%; grocery stores, 17.4%; department and discount stores, 17%; building materials, 16.3%; furniture, appliances and electronics, 15.3%; and auto dealers, 15.9%.
- Medical marijuana was the only major retail category to fall; its revenues declined 31.9% on a year-over-basis.
- Revenue from the city’s separate Lodger’s and Auto Rental Tax — levied on hotel rooms and motor vehicle rentals — continued to rebound in December, increasing 62.4% when compared with the same month the previous year and totaling $509,526.
- The city's use tax, paid on equipment and other purchases made outside the city, climbed 39% to $635,682 in December. Through December, use tax revenues totaled $8.3 million, a 10.7%, year-over-year gain.