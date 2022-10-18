There was no September swoon for Colorado Springs' sales tax collections.

The city's 2% tax on purchases of TVs, motor vehicles, appliances, building materials and other items generated nearly $20.5 million in revenue last month, a 7.9% increase over September 2021, according to a report released this week by the city's Finance Department. The September report reflects purchases that took place mostly in August.

The city also collected $20.6 million in August and $22.6 million in July — the first time sales tax revenues have surpassed the $20 million mark for three consecutive months, city sales tax reports show.

"It is strong growth," Charae McDaniel, the city's chief financial officer, said of the September report. "Last year, we sort of got used to these double-digit (percentage) increases. Although this isn't a double-digit, it is still considered very strong sales tax growth.

Colorado Springs, which has made some national publications' lists of best places to live, continues to see healthy population gains, and more people means more purchases of sales-taxable items, McDaniel said.

Though single-family homebuilding appears to be slowing, apartment construction remains hot, she said; sales taxes on building material purchases are a major contributor to the city's overall monthly revenue collections.

Those trends have helped offset concerns about a looming recession and raging inflation. In fact, the higher cost of goods and services means consumers and businesses are paying more in sales taxes.

Revenues from purchases at restaurants and furniture, appliance and electronics stores, for example, showed solid increases in September, McDaniel said.

"Those type of things are subject to that inflationary cost adjustments that we've been seeing in the stores and so, yes, that certainly would also contribute to more sales tax being paid on those (items)," she said.

Local economists keep a close watch on the performance of the city's sales tax, using it as one measure of the economy's health.

At the same time, sales tax collections are a key revenue source for city government and pay for more than half of the city's general fund budget that finances parks, public safety and other basic services.

Other takeaways from the city's September sales tax report include:

• Year to date, sales tax collections total $154.4 million, up 8.8% when compared to the same period in 2021.

• Retail sectors that showed the largest percentage increases in sales tax revenue included furniture, appliances and electronics, 39.4%; utilities, 30.7%; department and discount stores, 29.04%; restaurants, 18.7%; miscellaneous retail, 15.2%; and building materials, 13.9%.

• Industries with the biggest percentage declines included business services, 43.9%; medical marijuana, 32%; and auto repair and leases, 27.7%.

• The city's use tax, which is levied on out-of-town purchases of equipment and machinery used inside city limits, totaled $863,011 in September, a 37.7% year-over-year increase and the largest percentage gain of the year. Year to date, use tax revenues total $6.9 million or a 9.4% spike from the same time in 2021.

• Revenues from the city's separate tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals totaled nearly $1.1 million in September, a 4.2% year-over-year drop and the first decrease in monthly revenues since a 19.6% plunge in March 2021. Still, September revenues from the hotel and auto rental tax were up 20.4% from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.