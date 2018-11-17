It’s not enough for today’s brick-and-mortar stores to offer a place to shop; they need to offer a shopping experience.
If they don’t, they’ll struggle.
“Bricks-and-mortar is competing with online,” said Dan Rodriguez, a commercial broker with the Colorado Springs office of national real estate firm CBRE. “But online isn’t killing bricks-and-mortar. Bricks-and-mortar is getting killed by boredom.
“We don’t have to go to the store to buy commodities anymore; we have other options,” he said. “So for us to physically go spend our time and effort to go somewhere, there has to be some other driving reasons for us to be there.”
The disparity between retailers who’ve embraced strategies to keep pace with changing consumer shopping habits and stores that have done little to adapt will be on display this week as the holiday shopping season kicks off with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Successful retailers who’ve taken steps to woo shoppers typically offer superior customer service, higher quality merchandise, amenities to appeal to consumers and their families and creative surroundings, several retail experts say.
Perhaps most importantly, they’ve listened to what consumers want and therefore stand a better chance of surviving against brick-and-mortar competitors and increasing online rivals.
But retailers who’ve shuttered their doors or are hanging on in bankruptcy — think Sears — have paid scant attention to the demands of consumers, while they’ve failed to refresh their stores and product lines, experts say.
“These retailers that are no longer with us … they just unfortunately were not listening to their customers,” said Ana Serafin Smith, a National Retail Federation spokeswoman. “They weren’t redesigning their stores to have a more modern look and feel, for it to be easier for consumers to find what they’re looking for. Remember that the consumer has the power now when it comes to shopping. They want the experience to be as smooth and painless as possible. If you walk into a retail store and you can’t find the item you’re looking for, they’re going to walk away.”
Some retail strategies that focus on today’s consumers are new, but others have been in place for years. They’re not confined to one type of store and run the gamut of the retail landscape — from high-end department stores, to discounters to sporting goods chains. For example:
• Macy’s launched a pilot program this year to upgrade 50 of its department stores nationwide, including at the Park Meadows Mall in Douglas County, although not at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs. The stores will get a nicer look and feel with new carpeting, flooring and lighting, renovated fitting rooms and restrooms. They’ll also offer a personal shopping service, more staffing and merchandise tailored to an area’s demographics, according to several national news stories.
• At the Scheels All Sports store in Johnstown, north of Denver, and at a Colorado Springs location due to open in 2021, customers can shop for apparel, sporting goods, fitness equipment and camping and hiking gear in a massive setting similar to the size of a Walmart Supercenter. But Scheels isn’t just about merchandise; shoppers and their families can ride an indoor Ferris wheel, buy sandwiches, candy and fudge at one of many stores within the store, watch fish swimming in a 16,000-gallon aquarium and get a civics lesson from animated, talking U.S. presidents similar to those that might be found at Disney World.
“Our goal is to provide an outstanding experience for customers with top brands, broad selection, associate expertise, great service and a fun atmosphere,” Scheels spokeswoman Sherri Schmidt said in an email.
The bells and whistles at Scheels set it apart from other stores, said Fred Veitch, a vice president with Nor’wood Development Group, the Springs developer that has built the north-side InterQuest Marketplace where Scheels will open.
“If you present goods in a really unique and special environment and engage your customers with very qualified salespeople,” Veitch said, “you end up with a really good experience.”
• Bass Pro Shops, which opened five years ago and anchors the Polaris Pointe shopping center on Colorado Springs’ north side, has a bowling alley, wildlife exhibit, restaurant and other attractions that can turn a shopping trip into a family outing.
Amenities likes those at Bass Pro keep customers in a store longer, although it helps if they’re relevant for shoppers, said Farla Efros, the Toronto- based president of national retail consultant HRC Retail Advisory.
Case in point: an Eddie Bauer store in suburban Seattle installed a walk-in freezer a few years ago to allow shoppers to try on the retailer’s cold-weather apparel and test it in frigid conditions. Doing so could be the tipping point for consumers on whether they choose a particular brand of coat and if they buy it from Eddie Bauer, she said.
“They want to prove to you if you put on this coat, you can be in the freezer and you can actually be warm,” Efros said. “That is completely innovative and important. People are making an investment into that brand, into that coat and that differentiates versus going into other stores that may not have that stuff.”
• Free taste tests have been common for years, but some retailers have taken food a step further by offering cooking classes, Smith said. Concerts and events for kids also are common at stores and shopping centers. And this year, shoe retailer DSW will offer foot rubs and pedicures while you shop, she said.
“Some retailers are getting a little creative in what else they can offer in store,” Smith said.
Amenities are fun, but smart retailers also have adopted strategies to satisfy demanding consumers.
Some have transformed their employees from general sales clerks into well-trained consultants to accommodate today’s shoppers — especially millennials and the even younger Generation Z demographic, Efros said. Shoppers often research a product and know what they want before they enter a store, she said. Research shows many want to be left alone while they shop but then will interact with employees before they make a final purchase decision, she said.
“The role of a salesperson, where it used to be somewhat of an adviser, in a sense, has changed,” Efros said. “That role of that salesperson is really now of feedback consultant — being very savvy about the product.”
Employee expertise can be especially crucial for smaller brick-and-mortar retailers, Rodriguez said. Specialty spice shops and neighborhood liquor stores, for example, face stiff competition from large chain groceries, he said. But employees with a superior knowledge can help get customers in the door, even if prices are higher.
“They have that expertise,” Rodriguez said, “and I’m willing to pay a little bit more.”
Smart retailers, meanwhile, also target young people who use smartphones from start to finish as part of their shopping experience, Efros said.
As a result, retailers must have a quality Wi-Fi connection for shoppers who use their devices to check prices, special deals and whether an item is in stock, she said. Those consumers also use phones to check online reviews, take product photos to send to friends or family to gauge their opinion and even post photos on social media as they shop in hopes of getting them liked by friends.
Increasingly, retailers also use delivery services to attract customers. Sure, many shoppers have online purchases delivered to their homes, but some find it more convenient to buy at a retailer’s website and have it shipped to a local store. Retailers who have an easy, in-store pick-up system stand to benefit; once shoppers arrive to pick up their goods, they might stop on the way out to buy an extra item or two.
“Studies … show that customers that are coming in to pick up items tend to stay a little bit longer than the five minutes it takes to pick up the item — to look at other things and potentially shop,” Smith said. “They saw something else that they realized, ‘Oh … , I need that as well.’ ”
Attracting customers inside the door is always the goal. Department store chain Kohl’s has mastered the art of getting customers to return again and again by making repeated offers — discount coupons, Kohl’s cash for use on future shopping trips and specials for its credit card holders, Rodriguez said.
“It feels like I’m getting this amazing deal, and the more I’m loyal or keep my business with them, I continue to save money,” he said. “In a world where we want on-demand commodity goods and service, the retailers are becoming stickier and catering to however we want to do business with them.”
But a retailer such as Sears — which has become the poster child for stores that have failed to recognize changing consumer sentiment and buying habits — has done little to stand out. And that has hurt Sears and many other retailers.
“I probably shopped at Sears twice in the last 10 years,” Rodriguez said. “There’s nothing that they are the go-to place for. That probably was the case for a lot of years and a long time, but there’s nothing that they have the better selection on or that they are the place that I’m going to get the best value. There’s no driving reason to go to there in the face of so much other competitive retail.
“The days of mediocre bricks-and-mortar retail is over,” Rodriguez added. “We’re really at a point where (retail) concepts are adapting and creating experiences for consumers the way consumers want them. Or else they’re in trouble.”