After the deadliest earthquake in more than a decade struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month, tragedy runs deep more than 6,600 miles away in Colorado Springs.

Turkish native Erdal Bengogullari said 18 members of his extended family have died in the catastrophe that struck on Feb. 6. Eleven of those cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws on his mother’s side were in the same apartment building in Adana, Bengogullari’s hometown and a city that was hard hit by the disaster.

He said his mother and sister are grieving and displaced from home, driving up to six hours a day, back and forth between a safe place to sleep and the ruins of their home city to help other survivors and bury loved ones. Members of the Bengogullari family are among thousands who have perished. The death toll has surpassed 45,000 as rescue efforts pivot to recoveries.

Bengogullari has lived in Colorado Springs since 1993 and is the owner of Purple Onion Grill in east Colorado Springs where he works with his brother, Mehmet. The Purple Onion features Turkish cuisine with some Greek influence on a menu of Bengogullari’s own creation.

Bengogullari will cook an authentic, homemade Turkish meal for a fundraiser at the restaurant on March 5, with 100% of proceeds going to his family in Turkey. The Purple Onion Grill is anticipating a big turnout for the event, which will feature performances starting at 2 p.m. from two volunteer bands sponsored by Chucker & Company. Attendees are asked to contribute a minimum $20 cash donation for a Turkish meal of either Chicken Tava or Turkish Arabic Tava with rice and a Greek salad.

March 5 also happens to be Bengogullari’s 56th birthday. He called the fundraiser a “bittersweet” gathering. Despite a birthday celebration with family including his wife, children and grandchildren planned for the night before, he will cook at home overnight for members of the community supporting his loved ones at the fundraiser. “This isn’t about my family here. This is about my family in Turkey,” he said.

Purple Onion Grill Fundraiser Who: The Bengogullari family. What: Fundraiser for survivors in Turkey who lost 18 family members after the catastrophic earthquake on Feb. 6. When: 2-10 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Where: Purple Onion Grill, 1840 N. Academy Blvd.

Bengogullari has been scrambling to send money across the Atlantic, especially cash as card payments are not possible in most areas devastated by the disaster. A GoFundMe set up for the Bengogullari family has surpassed $9,000; the goal is $50,000 after the fundraiser. Bengogullari has sent $2,000 so far and plans to share photos with donors of his family using the proceeds in Turkey.

Bengogullari said he has received an outpouring of support from the community, including many new faces in the restaurant’s fittingly purple dining room. “It’s been great, but in the meanwhile, it’s been kind of sad too that it’s not a different occasion that they are here for. But at the end of the day I appreciate the support,” he said.

The Purple Onion Grill started out in a convenience store in 2006, then moved to a food court on Peterson Air Force Base before finding its home at 1840 N. Academy Blvd. three years ago.

Bengogullari said his family restaurant is the “endgame” after owning businesses in an array of other industries and working in bar kitchens. He said he never really liked cooking until he started Purple Onion Grill and now enjoys sharing cuisine from his home country with the community, especially for events like the upcoming fundraiser.

“Everybody’s willing to help. It’s just going to be great,” he said. “The support from the community has been tremendous.”

Supplies and necessities are still being gathered locally by members of the Turkish American Cultural Society. Two locations in Colorado Springs are accepting ongoing donations at 877 Altamont Ridge Drive, coordinated by Hakan and Laura Karan who can be reached at 719-930-0886, or 312 W. Cheyenne Road, coordinated by Oznur Tuna-Miller at 719-291-2353.