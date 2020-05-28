Restaurants were made for social gatherings, not social distancing: casual lunches among friends; family dinners to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations; and romantic meals for couples on a date.
So when several longtime Colorado Springs-area restaurants reopened their dining rooms this week after a nearly 70-day, state-ordered closure as a means of halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, they were greeted by customers who missed their favorite places, not just their favorite foods.
"We're seeing familiar faces, people that are really happy to be back in here," said Tim Payne, owner of the Mason Jar at 2925 W. Colorado Ave. on the Springs' west side, where chicken-fried steak and beverages served in Mason jars have been staples for nearly 38 years.
The Mason Jar reopened Sunday, a day after state officials granted El Paso County a waiver to allow its restaurants to reopen dining rooms after Gov. Jared Polis suspended all dine-in service statewide March 16.
On Monday, Polis allowed restaurants throughout Colorado to reopen dining rooms effective Wednesday — but operating under a strict set of guidelines to ensure safety, proper social distancing and to avoid coronavirus outbreaks.
Now, restaurants face the challenge of keeping customers coming in the door against the backdrop of those new and unfamiliar safeguards, while facing the economic reality posed by restrictions on the number of diners.
To comply with a requirement to separate diners by 6 feet or more, Panino's, 604 N. Tejon St., a downtown Colorado Springs mainstay for 46 years, has removed about a dozen dining room tables, said general manager Christina Frasca, daughter of owner Mike Frasca.
Panino's also has restricted seating to every other booth, roped off another booth, taken out all bar stools and closed its banquet room, she said.
"A lot of people that have been coming here since 1974 come in and they're like, 'dang, you roped off our table that we sat at for many, many years," Christina Frasca said. "That's been kind of sad, but obviously everybody's been very understanding."
Western Omelette, 16 S. Walnut St., is hiring a host to seat diners and to ensure proper spacing, while its 6-foot social distance markings extend out the door for customers waiting to enter, said manager Angel Borders, whose father and grandfather own the restaurant.
The restaurant also purchased notebooks so that servers, and eventually the new host, can record the name and phone number of at least one diner per table, along with the time that customers arrived, the table to which they were assigned and the time they left. The purpose is to notify customers in the case of an exposure to the coronavirus.
"It's definitely new, so it's a little bit of a hassle for now for the girls that are here," Borders said. "We're retraining ourselves on how to do that."
As part of the new state guidelines, restaurant employees must wear face coverings and clean tables and other surfaces in between each customer seating. Customers aren't required to wear face coverings. But if there's no electronic menu for them to access, diners might find themselves ordering off paper menus that will be thrown away at the end of their meal.
Once seated, diners will no longer find napkin dispensers or condiments on tables; diners who need salt, pepper or ketchup will be given individual packets or small container cups. And customers waiting for a seat inside might have to stand outside or remain in their cars so that they don't bunch up at the restaurant entrance.
"I feel like it's my first day of opening the restaurant. It's so different," said Mika Hernandez, co-owner of Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine at 4660 N. Nevada Ave.; her parents, Manuel and Lucy Hernandez, started the restaurant that's due to mark its 50th anniversary in August.
Despite the new rules, some restaurants say their dining room business, which began slowly, is picking up and they're looking forward to expanding service.
The Mason Jar didn't do a lot of business on Sunday after reopening that afternoon, but saw an increase on Memorial Day and then had a busy dinner Tuesday between its dining room and takeout service that the restaurant continues to offer, Payne said.
"It feels great," Payne said. "It was on the 69th day that we were able to reopen. To sit here just doing basically as a 'ghost kitchen,' doing takeouts and curbsides, and having a dark restaurant, a dark dining room, an empty dining room, even our guests when they would come in to pick up their 'to-gos,' they would say, 'I sure wish I could sit at that table over there.'"
The cozy dining room of The Pantry in Green Mountain Falls doesn’t make for easy social distancing, but owner Ben Stephens has a plan.
"The inside area, forget it," he says. "Once it warms up here in another week or two, I’m going to move the whole thing out back along the creek."
Creekside will have 17 tables spread 8 feet apart. There will still be a few tables inside, Stephens says, "but I’m going to try to make everybody go outside. That’s what it will be for the summer.” Once the warm weather ends, outside dining won’t be an option, but Stephens — who is in his 20th year of owning The Pantry — hopes restrictions will be eased by then.
In the past, the back area was known for a “bodacious cowboy breakfast buffet” on the weekends. The buffet is a victim of the COVID-19 restrictions, but the full menu will now be served out back for the first time. The restaurant will be opening a bit later, 8 a.m. rather than 7, “because it takes a little longer to warm up back there,” Stephens says.
The Pantry, which reopened its doors this week, shifted to takeout from the first day of the dine-in shutdown and Stephens has kept all his employees. “We didn’t do that good with it at first, then it started getting better and better as time went by.” Still, he said, it was "a rough time."
Concept Restaurants, which operates Jose Muldoon's, Colorado Craft and MacKenzie’s Chop House on Tejon Street in downtown, and a second Jose Muldoon's on the city's northeast side, has been "very pleasantly surprised" by the dining-room business it's seen so far, said co-owner Luke Travins.
"Customers have been so happy to get back to their favorite dining experiences," he said. "Everybody has been very mindful and respectful of the new guidelines and precautions. We haven't had any problems getting reservations for customers. So, so far, so good."
One change, however: Concept Restaurants will not reopen its Flatirons American Bar & Grill on the city's south side. The restaurant's lease is up, Travins said, and Concept has chosen to not pursue a new location. Had the lease not expired, the restaurant likely would have reopened, he said.
But even as restaurants work to restore dining-room business and to comply with the state's new operating rules, some fear that a restriction on seating capacity could threaten their ability to stay afloat.
The state has limited interior restaurant dining rooms to 50% of their seating capacity — and to no more than 50 diners at any one time. Even a restaurant that can seat several hundred people must adhere to the 50-person rule.
"We knew going into reopening that any mandated capacity limits would present grave challenges for restaurants, but this is particularly difficult," Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said via email.
An association survey conducted in May showed that nearly 10% of restaurants will be in danger of closing permanently within a month because of the 50% seating capacity limit, Riggs said. Nearly half of the restaurants that responded said they might have to close within three months.
"There are many restaurants that could safely adhere to all of the other measures in the guidelines (including effective social distancing) with more than 50 guests in their establishments" she said.
Joseph Campana, owner of several restaurants in Colorado Springs, including Bonny and Read, The Rabbit Hole and SuperNova, has started to reopen one of his businesses, Stir Coffee & Cocktails, but is in no rush to reopen the others.
“We’re waiting for them to move the 10 o’clock end time to something later, because I can’t open my restaurants until that changes and until we’re at 75% occupancy,” Capana said, referring to an additional rule on hours of operation. "Anyone who is trying to stay open at 50% is really struggling, I think.”
Campana said he’s also worried about the possibility of reopening and then having to close again if there is a surge in coronavirus cases. So while he plans to reopen all his restaurants, it won’t be for a while — perhaps sometime in mid-June to mid-July. “We’re just going to wait and see what happens for a couple of weeks,” he said.
Concept Restaurant's Jose Muldoon's and MacKenzie's Chop House have outside seating areas that it can use in addition to inside dining rooms, and is looking to add outside seating for Colorado Craft and the Jose Muldoon's on the northeast side, Travins said.
But Frasca, of Panino's, and Hernandez, of Señor Manuel's, worry that prolonged limits on seating capacity will threaten the viability of their restaurants over the long term.
"I don't want to be pessimistic, but we can't sustain it for very long," Hernandez said. Asked how long that might be, she said she wouldn't want the seating capacity limits to last more than three weeks.
Earlier this week, a Colorado State Joint Information Center spokeswoman said via email that Polis will decide after June 1 whether to make further restaurant changes.
"The governor will make these decisions on a rolling basis, based on the latest data and evidence," she said.
Riggs, of the Restaurant Association, said the group was grateful that Polis listened to restaurant feedback in assembling guidelines for the reopening of dining rooms. Still, the group remains worried.
"We know from conversations with restaurants that there are still some areas that need work — the 50-person limit is the biggest issue — and we will continue to work with the state to address those concerns," she said.
But some restaurant owners see better times ahead, even as they figure out the new restrictions.
"I'm optimistic that we're going to make it through this into the long run," said Payne, of the Mason Jar. "We just have to manage the business carefully and we have to be able to probably be a little more innovative. But, yes, I'm looking for us to be able to sustain and go through this."