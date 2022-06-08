Epiphany, a Latin-American fusion restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs, has closed its doors amid allegations that a part owner "misused" funds related to it and several other local restaurants.

Epiphany, Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Well are seeking to split ties with Russ Ware, who is partial owner, investor and/or operator of the four business ventures.

"While we are still in the due diligence phase of better understanding the depths of his actions, each enterprise has acted to separate Russ Ware from the operations and management of these entities," according to a joint company statement shared Wednesday with The Gazette.

"At this time, each LLC (limited liability company) is reviewing the impact of these actions including auditing of financials, understanding of cash flow and possible legal implications," the statement said.

"We are in the early stages of researching this troubling discovery but are committed to a thoughtful approach that reveals the facts of the matter," the statement added. "Each LLC is dedicated to working together to better understand how the misuse of funds occurred."

The statement did not include details about the nature of the financial allegations, though Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House have filed police reports, said Amy Triandiflou, a communications consultant handling updates for the businesses. Colorado Springs Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ware declined to comment about the allegations.

Several people affiliated with the businesses, including mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade, who is co-founder of Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, also declined to comment.

Epiphany was designed as a hub for food, music and social gatherings and opened in November, with the mission to act as a "community gathering space that brings people, ideas and experiences together."

Epiphany operated on the upper level at 32 S. Tejon St., previously home to the Thirsty Parrot Bar & Grill. An Illegal Pete's restaurant is expected to open in the next month or two on the building's first floor.

It is unclear if Epiphany will reopen, according to the joint statement.

The other businesses will remain open and operate with the current staff and management with "oversight from each respective LLC," the statement said.

Ware and Mobalade opened Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., in 2013. Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 E. Columbia St., opened in 2017.

The Well, a food hall that shares space with the Philanthropy Collective, a consortium of philanthropic organizations and individuals, opened nearly two months ago at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in downtown.

"The actions of Russ Ware represent a gross act of defiance and violate all aspects of trust among investors, community and business stakeholders and the greater community," the joint statement read. "While we are devastated by the actions of this individual, we are unwavering in our commitment to these invaluable community assets and how they strengthen our city."