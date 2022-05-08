Blake Watson has a simple — and no doubt shared — reaction to rapidly rising prices for everything from gasoline to food to airfare.

"It's insane," he says.

Recently, he and his wife, Amanda Watson, were packing their minivan with bags of groceries at a Colorado Springs King Soopers with their four kids in tow, including their youngest, an 8-month-old.

The couple lives in the Springs and Blake commutes to Pueblo for his construction job. Amanda is a stay-at-home mom. With inflation at a 40-year high, getting food on the table is a growing challenge for the family.

“It's expensive,” Blake said. “Gas is outrageous, the cost of living and food just have shot up insanely.”

Blake said he’s been forced to pick up extra hours with DoorDash to make ends meet.

“Lord help us all. … It's causing a lot of hassle and heartache with things. It’s taken out of our being able to spend time with each other, because I got to work that much more just to come up with the money to be able to make it.”

The Watsons are not alone in their struggles. Inflation is hitting almost every American because prices are rising the fastest for necessities like food, energy and transportation, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum.

“It is hard for the average person to escape because the impact is so widespread and broad-based,” Bailey said.

A labor shortage, supply-chain problems and the war in Ukraine all are fueling inflation. While some reports have indicated supply-chain problems are beginning to improve, Bailey said Russia's continued assault on Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China are bound to reverse those gains.

She believes Federal Reserve interest rate increases needed to bring inflation under control — like the hefty half-point hike in the benchmark short-term rate that the Fed announced Wednesday — could tip the economy into recession. The classic definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of falling economic output — and economic output declined in the first quarter of the year.

“We just need another decline in GDP (gross domestic product, or economic output) in this quarter to be in a recession. If it doesn’t happen this year, the probability is quite high it will happen next year,” Bailey said.

Inflation, meanwhile, is likely to continue at elevated levels for at least another nine months to a year, Bailey said.

The latest Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report from the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder offered at least a glimmer of hope: While food and energy costs were still high in the first quarter, they were “increasing at a decreasing rate in the last couple of months,” said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Leeds Research Division.

Growing grocery bills

Relief can't come soon enough for those struggling.

Hanna Nixon, a Colorado Springs photographer, said the rising prices have changed her lifestyle choices; she's eating out less, cooking less meat in meals, and even trying to speed up her daughter’s potty training because of the cost of diapers and wipes.

“We feel it,” Nixon said, tears welling up in her eyes outside the King Soopers at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center on South Academy Boulevard. “We do a lot less.”

Veterinarian technician Sandra Wright used to spend maybe $25 to buy food to prepare a meal for herself, her husband and two sons.

"Now, it’s just any little extra thing, any extra condiment that you go and grab, it’s doubled in price and that just pushes you up to almost the $40 to $50 mark," Wright said after a recent shopping trip at the Safeway store at Circle Drive and Galley Road. "And it’s something that I think a lot of people are feeling right now.”

Wright said she does her best to offset higher food costs, though it's not easy. She has switched to some generic brands and is buying fewer items. She might save a few bucks by making a cup of coffee at home to take with her to the job instead of stopping at a coffee shop.

“It’s really something we, especially parents right now, are feeling," she said. "Both of my boys are 10 and 12. They’re growing, they’re eating a lot. ... I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s a daily conversation that I have with my co-workers, with my husband, about how out of hand this is getting.”

“I have two kids," Wright said. "I’m definitely trying to give them the healthier stuff. Maybe go with more organic (foods), which is even more of a challenge. That shot up, too. Do I spend all this extra money, but ensure my kids are getting good-quality food? Or do I go with, like, the cheaper stuff just to save a couple of bucks?"

Another Safeway shopper, Ruth Perkins of Colorado Springs, said she used to spend $100 every two weeks on groceries. Now, she said, her grocery bill has jumped to $150 or $160 — $170 to $180 if she's also buying soap, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

But there's not much she can do about it, she said.

“If it’s something I need, I have to get it," Perkins said. "It's just like the gas in the car. You have to keep buying that if you want to go anywhere."

Ingrid Martin, 77, subsists on Social Security checks and lives in low-income housing in Monument. Tri-Lakes Cares, a Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado partner, is a lifeline for her.

Martin said she spends about $120 a month on groceries at Walmart. The rest of her food comes from Tri-Lakes Cares.

“I’m so thankful for this (Tri-Lakes Cares). ... I thank God every day.”

But those organizations devoted to helping people could use some help themselves.

Care and Share relies mostly on donations, but the food it does purchase has become more expensive.

A truckload of peanut butter costs $10,000 more than it did in 2021 while a truckload of tuna costs almost $20,000 more, Joanna Wise, the organization’s marketing and communications director, wrote in an email.

“Everything's going up and it's just crazy. ... We have less food than we would like right now because of that,” said Lynne Telford, who is retiring as CEO of Care and Share after leading the organization for nearly 11 years. “Because even though we were able to increase our budget somewhat, we still have to maintain a healthy organization.”

Seth and Brittany Nederbeld of Parker said the higher costs of just about everything has forced them into a situation where they’re living in their van.

“We’re literally living in our van because rent has gone up so much,” said Seth Nederbeld as the couple was heading into a Parker Walmart. “The cost of utilities, everything. It’s all gone up and we can’t afford more.”

Brittany Nederbeld said they have a membership at a local gym, which they use for showers.

“I think we’re going to have to move out of Colorado, it all so expensive,” she said. “Minimum wage is not enough to make it around here, and wages don’t seem to have gone up like everything else.”

Pain at the pump

It's a gas hog, Rob Russell says of his 1992 four-door Ford Bronco, with a 460-cubic-inch, 8-cylinder engine. And he has the receipts to prove it.

As he filled up the tank recently at the Safeway fuel station at Circle Drive and Galley Road, Russell watched as the pump registered a gluttonous $93.48 for 25 gallons.

Russell actually doesn't drive his Bronco that much; as a result, he said, he only needs to fill it up once every other month. But even if he drove it regularly, Russell said he's willing to pay the higher cost of gas.

"I'm not going to give up the things I love because of fuel prices," said Russell, who along with his wife, Jody, owns Colorado Motorcoach at 5105 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, a high-end repair business for RVs and motorcoaches.

“You still got to enjoy life," Russell said. "If you let things just make you negative all the time, then that’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to be a negative person. If I had a way to control the fuel prices, I would. But I don’t. So I’m just going to get out and do the best I can with it. I’ll take the little car more often than I take the big toy.

“I’m not going to let the economy kill me," he added. "I’m going to enjoy life as much as I can. I'll cut back in other places.”

While Russell said he won't alter his driving habits, Wendy Havens already has changed hers.

The massage therapist, esthetician and nail technician lives about 20 minutes north of Calhan in eastern El Paso County.

She used to drive about 70 miles a day, six days a week, to see clients in Colorado Springs and other parts of the county. Now, she drives only three to four days a week.

In the past, she spent $32 to fill the gas tank of her 2020 Subaru. These days, it typically costs about $60 to gas up.

"That's a pretty big bite," she said of the cost to fill up her car. "I only charge $75 to go over to somebody's house and do an hour-and-15-minute massage. So if it takes me 40 minutes to get to somebody's house, I'm looking at a pretty good chunk of gas. So it's ​definitely cutting into my everything — cutting into my gas, how much money I make now because I spend more on gas to get to my client's house."

Karissa Russell is feeling the pain at the pump, as well as the sting of soaring food prices.

“My family — we're struggling,” she said. “My parents … they've been struggling working three different jobs.”

She stood at a gas pump at the Everyday gas station on North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, leaning against her red SUV and staring as the price ticked up to $80.

“I hope it changes,” Russell said. “Because this sucks.”