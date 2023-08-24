A resident is suing the city of Colorado Springs a month after the City Council approved a developer's controversial plans to build hundreds of apartments near South Nevada Avenue.

The plans stirred strong opposition from westside neighbors concerned the project will exacerbate the already congested traffic corridor and could potentially block crucial evacuation routes for thousands of people living in the area, among other worries.

The Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-1 on July 25 to allow developer Danny Mientka, a driving force in South Nevada's redevelopment in recent years, to rezone about 4.5 acres between East St. Elmo and East Ramona avenues, just west of South Nevada Avenue. The council voted the same day to approve plans to build the controversial Creekwalk Apartments, up to 400 units in a seven-story building just west of the new Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store.

Tim Hoiles, a Broadmoor resident and former owner of The Gazette, filed a lawsuit in El Paso County district court on Tuesday alleging that by approving the zoning change the board violated city code requiring "the action not be detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience or general welfare."

City spokeswoman Vanessa Zink declined to comment on the matter, citing the pending litigation.

In recent years the City Council has denied some development projects on the basis they pose a risk to public safety and welfare.

In August 2021, the board voted 5-4 to deny a developer's request to rezone a partially vacant 125-acre office complex and build up to 420 apartments and additional commercial space at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road.

The council agreed with Mountain Shadows neighbors who said new residents in the area could slow an evacuation during a wildfire, among several other concerns. On July 13, two years after the council denied that proposal, the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the board's decision to reject it.

Before approving the Creekwalk Apartments project on July 25, the council earlier that day denied plans to build about 250 new homes north of Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road after residents raised concerns about a lack of wildfire evacuation routes and poor traffic flow in that area.

Hoiles' lawsuit states a 221-page traffic study completed for the Creekwalk rezoning proposal wasn't included in presentations to the Planning Commission or City Council during public meetings on June 14, July 11 or July 25.

That study analyzed traffic patterns in December and January, identifying "a number of issues which justified denial" of the application, according to the complaint. The study's conclusions on the effect of the zoning change were conditioned on removing a gas station at West St. Elmo Avenue and realigning east and west St. Elmo Avenue as an intersection to allow traffic to travel northbound on Nevada Avenue from West St. Elmo, the lawsuit states.

Hoiles claims the council "improperly failed to address and duly consider" the issues identified in the traffic study and erred when it didn't require the gas station be removed and the intersection aligned as a condition of the project's approval.

The lawsuit alleges the council acted wrongly when it did not consider a 2010 fire evacuation study completed by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments that found nearby Cheyenne Boulevard and Lake Avenue couldn't support evacuations due to traffic and population density at the time.

The 400-unit Creekwalk Apartments will worsen current traffic conditions and make fire evacuation even slower and more dangerous, as both traffic and density have increased in the last 13 years, the complaint states.

The council also did not consider a Jan. 10 Colorado Geological Survey recommendation that a geologic hazard study for the land be updated to address the effects of the apartment complex, Hoiles claims.

While the rezoning "confer(s) a private benefit on the subject property's developer, (it does not) serve, and indeed ... undermine(s), the health, safety and welfare of the general public," the lawsuit states.

Hoiles asks the court to reverse the council's approval of the zoning change and require the city reconsider it "based on competent evidence" and city code's requirement the decision not be detrimental to residents' health, safety and welfare.