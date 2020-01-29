Barbara Gregg was sitting in Los Angeles Coliseum surrounded by 33,000 empty seats. Fans, outraged by $12 ticket prices, stayed home. Scalpers outside the gates were asking, and failing to get, $2 for tickets.
She was preparing for the first Super Bowl. It was 1967, Barbara soon would watch Forrest, her husband, and his Green Bay Packers do battle with the Kansas City Chiefs for The World Championship of Football.
Barbara had no question the Packers would win.
As Barbara travels to yesterday, she’s sitting in her living room at Broadmoor Resorts, a little more than a football throw from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Forrest, a longtime Colorado Springs resident, died in April.
“This is kind of ridiculous,” Barbara says in her drawl, the product of a childhood spent in the Southwest. “But I would have to say that we were a little too sure of ourselves. We just wondered, ‘How much are we going to beat them by?’
“If we only beat them by 10 points or something like that, we’d get upset.”
Forrest was a big reason for her confidence. He was an agile, fierce offensive tackle, the best of his era, and he was the driving force behind coach Vince Lombardi’s brutal yet graceful rushing attack.
On Jan. 15, 1967, the day of the first Super Bowl, the Packers were sprinting toward the twilight of their dynasty. They rampaged to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs. The next season, the Packers destroyed the Raiders for their fifth NFL title in seven seasons.
Lombardi ranks as an American icon, but Barbara knew him as a wise and kind man. Once, after the Packers roared to a title, he purchased a mink stole for each of his players’ wives. At Thanksgiving, he invited the entire Packer family — players, spouses, children — to his home for dinner.
“Oh, he was special,” Barbara says of Lombardi. “He would have been a great politician. I think he had a lot of feeling for his players, and he was definitely for the wife. He said if you don’t please the wife, you don’t have the husband.”
Forrest Jr. stands in the living room with his mother. Thursdays and Fridays before games, Lombardi allowed children of players to visit the locker room after practice. Forrest Jr. recalls Lombardi tickling him under his chin and pointing at him as he hid beneath tables.
“I remember the big grin,” Forrest Jr. says.
After the second consecutive Super Bowl victory, the Greggs were driving together, and Barbara could sense something was amiss. Forrest Sr.’s mood was not celebratory.
Lombardi, Forrest Sr. told Barbara, was departing the Packers.
“We were sick,” she says. “We knew the end was coming for the team.”
The Greggs were correct in their pessimism. Lombardi left the Packers to coach the Washington Redskins. The Greatest Coach of Them All died, a victim of cancer, in 1970. The Packers did not return to the Super Bowl until 1997.
On Thursday, Barbara and Forrest Jr. will travel to Miami for Super Bowl 54. (Sorry, I refuse to go with the Greek numerals.) The NFL will honor Forrest Sr. as one of its all-time top 100 players. Barbara, as usual, will be thinking of a devoted husband and father and his magnificent Packers.
A few months back, a woman representing the NFL called Barbara to inform her of the top 100 honor. The woman told Barbara she should be “happy” Forrest was being honored.
Barbara laughs. She spent hundreds of evenings watching game film with Forrest on their living room wall. He explained the game to her, and she grasped the secrets of excellence. She could tell her husband ranked among the greatest players of all time.
“Well,” she says, “I am really happy about it, but I knew it would be that way. I might as well tell the truth about how good he was.”
She smiles. Surrounded by reminders of her husband, she cherishes any chance to talk about him.
On a sunny Southern California afternoon 53 years ago, she watched Forrest and Vince and the Packers stampede to yet another NFL title. She was thrilled even though she was not a bit surprised.
Her voice is bouncing as she looks at a photo of Forrest Sr. hanging in the stairway.
“He was,” she says, “great.”