Colorado Springs is one of the nation's top 10 places to live — and it's an even better spot for young people who are looking for good jobs and an appealing quality of life, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The national news publication, which in May selected the Springs as No. 9 in its annual ranking of Best Places to Live, tabbed the city as No. 4 in its Best Places for Young Professionals to Live list for 2023-24 that was released this week.

San Jose, Calif., ranked No. 1 on the list and was followed by San Francisco and Boulder, U.S. News & World Report said. After Colorado Springs, the other top 10 cities, in order, were Huntsville, Ala., Naples, Fla., Seattle, Sarasota, Fla., Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C.

To assemble its list of Best Places for Young Professionals to Live, U.S. News analyzed the nation's 150 most populous metro areas and kept in mind that many recent college graduates prioritized finding a place to live where they could launch their careers.

As a result, a strong job market accounted for 55% of a metro area's overall score when it ranked its Best Places for Young Professionals, U.S. News said.

"Knowing that exciting experiences — and hoping your friends will want to come visit — is also a major factor, desirability makes up 30% of the score," the publication said. "Finally, with entry-level salaries in mind, affordability scores are weighted at 15% of the overall score."

In its rankings, U.S. News described Colorado Springs as a place where young professionals can find "easy access to loads of recreational opportunities in the foothills and mountains." At the same, the Springs already had a No. 2 desirability ranking as part of U.S. News' bigger-picture Best Places to Live list released in May.

Also, Colorado Springs offers competitive wages, with average annual salaries "roughly on par with the national average and a monthly average unemployment rate of 3.63%," U.S News said.

The city's increasing cost of living, however, is a drawback; wage earners must devote 26.4% of the area's annual median household income to pay for housing costs, the publication said.

Tatiana Bailey, a local economist and executive director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies, a Springs nonprofit, said most of what U.S. News reported about Colorado Springs as a place to live for young professionals rang true — though she disputed one of the publication's key findings.

Everyone would agree that Colorado Springs has an attractive quality of life and abundant recreational opportunities, Bailey said. The Gen Z and millennial populations, she said, "are especially tuned into that."

The Springs' job growth in 2021 and 2022, meanwhile, has been stellar, she said.

For years after she moved to Colorado, Bailey said she'd hear people complain about a lack of professional positions and too many call center and tourism-related jobs.

"The reality is," she said, "the professional and technical sectors have been growing in spades. ... We've had job growth across pretty much all industries, but professional and technical has been particularly strong."

But U.S. News' declaration that Colorado Springs' average annual salaries are in line with national averages is simply wrong, Bailey said.

Wages are subpar in El Paso County compared with the rest of the nation and the state, Bailey said; Colorado Springs-area salaries are roughly 11% lower than the U.S. and 16% lower than the state when it comes to average wages, she said.

And that hinders workers' ability to find a place to live.

"The wages are not where they need to be," Bailey said. "I worry about that because when you juxtapose it to the higher costs of buying a home or renting, that's where you start to squeeze out the younger people."