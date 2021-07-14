Colorado Springs is among the top places to live in the Unites States, according to an annual analysis by U.S. News and World Report.
The city came in sixth on the publication's list, which ranked the 150 most populous metro areas in the nation.
"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the report stated.
Three other Colorado cities made the list, with Boulder claiming the top spot. Denver ranked No. 14 and Fort Collins was No. 17.
Here are U.S. News and World Report's top 20:
1. Boulder
2. Raleigh & Durham, N.C.
3. Huntsville, Ala.
4. Fayetteville, Ark.
5. Austin, Texas
6. Colorado Springs
7. Naples, Fla.
8. Portland, Maine
9. Sarasota, Fla.
10. Portland, Ore.
11. Boise, Idaho
12. Ann Arbor, Mich.
13. Des Moines, Iowa
14. Denver
15. San Francisco
16. Madison, Wis.
17. Fort Collins
18. Melbourne, Fla.
19. Seattle
20. Charlotte, N.C.
RELATED:
What makes Colorado Springs special? See our annual Best of the Springs