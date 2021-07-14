Up, up and away: Hot air balloons pepper Colorado Springs skyline for Labor Day weekend liftoff event (copy)

Colorado Springs is among the top places to live in the Unites States, according to an annual analysis by U.S. News and World Report.

The city came in sixth on the publication's list, which ranked the 150 most populous metro areas in the nation.

"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the report stated.

Three other Colorado cities made the list, with Boulder claiming the top spot. Denver ranked No. 14 and Fort Collins was No. 17.

Here are U.S. News and World Report's top 20:

1. Boulder

2. Raleigh & Durham, N.C.

3. Huntsville, Ala.

4. Fayetteville, Ark.

5. Austin, Texas

6. Colorado Springs

7. Naples, Fla.

8. Portland, Maine

9. Sarasota, Fla.

10. Portland, Ore.

11. Boise, Idaho

12. Ann Arbor, Mich.

13. Des Moines, Iowa

14. Denver

15. San Francisco

16. Madison, Wis.

17. Fort Collins

18. Melbourne, Fla.

19. Seattle

20. Charlotte, N.C.

