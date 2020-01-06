Reports of recent violence at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey and a Hanukkah celebration in New York, and vandalism at a California synagogue prompted heightened awareness and concern about anti-Semitism nationwide.
For Colorado Springs Rabbi Jay Sherwood, who leads Temple Shalom, the city’s largest synagogue with 250 families as members, media coverage of the hate crimes also has brought frustration about what’s happening to the world’s oldest monotheistic religion.
“In newspapers and on television, fighting anti-Semitic acts seems to have become the essence of Judaism,” he said. “Everybody thinks that’s what it means to be Jewish.”
That couldn’t be farther from the truth, Sherwood said.
Instead, the public focus should be on “the beauty of Hanukkah, which celebrates the Jewish people bringing light into the world, and Tu BiShvat, a New Year of the Trees holiday that’s about protecting the earth and celebrating trees.”
The major Jewish principles of “giving charity, taking care of the poor and needy, and repairing the world” is what Judaism is all about, Sherwood said.
Rabbi Iah Pillsbury, who leads Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs, the spiritual home of about 80 Reform families, voices the need for understanding of religious differences and affirmation, not disavowal.
“We want to be united around the positive of things, not the negative,” she said. “We’re trying to build a better world of love and respect for all people, and lead by example.
“It’s really all we can do; we don’t want to change who we are.”
Pikes Peak region synagogues and Jewish organizations have taken steps to secure their buildings and fortify security.
Sherwood said while he doesn’t talk about specifics, “Security is an ongoing discussion. We are doing what we can to make sure our congregants are safe and secure. But that is not the ‘be all’ of Judaism.”
Security is taken seriously at Temple Beit Torah as well, Pillsbury said.
“But we also take our values very seriously,” she said. “With security, we put our values first and make our decisions to reflect that.”
Jews can become targets whenever there’s societal discord and subsequent retribution, Sherwood said. He spoke in his sermon Saturday during Shabbat services about his frustrations.
“The thing is, anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem,” he said. “Anti-Semitism is an ‘everybody’ problem. If we allow hatred of one minority, we allow hatred of every minority, and when we allow hatred of any kind to flourish, it creates more hatred.”
Colorado Springs is welcoming to Jewish people, Sherwood noted.
That's not to say there haven't been incidents.
In 2017, vandals spray-painted a swastika and other anti-Semitic messages on signs at Temple Beit Torah. Police didn't determine who did it.
In June 2017, a "Fight Terror, Nuke Israel” sticker was posted on the front door of Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs. Police arrested and charged white supremacist William Scott Planer for misdemeanor.
Planer was sentenced in July to four years in prison for a 2016 fight at the California state Capitol in Sacramento between members of the white-nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party and counter-protesters.
In August 2018, white supremacist and neo-Nazi flyers, stickers and graffiti appeared on light poles, city trails and other public places across the Pikes Peak region, mirroring a statewide increase in extremist and anti-Semitic incidents, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
“Colorado Springs is no different than any other place in America,” Sherwood said. “Anti-Semitism — anti-anything — can happen anywhere.
“It’s everybody’s responsibility — the nation’s president, political leaders, the media, societal leaders — to call it out when it rears its ugly head and spend more time spreading messages of kindness, righteousness, justice and charity.”
Violence against Jews “makes us want to be more positive and loving and do more outreach,” Pillsbury said.
“I hope all of us can learn to meet each other and celebrate our differences and learn from one another,” she said. “We’re so much stronger and richer as a society when we have lots of different people and beliefs working together to make the world a better place.”